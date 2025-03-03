Wendy Williams’ Former Producer Weighs In On ‘Terrifying’ Guardianship

As the public continues to grow concerned for Wendy Williams, the talk show host’s former producer weighs in on the “terrifying” guardianship situation.

In a post on Instagram, producer Suzanne Bass broke her silence about the situation. “You guys have been asking for years if I’ve heard from Wendy and what I’m doing to help Wendy,” she stated. “I’m gonna be honest; I hadn’t heard from Wendy in years until last week.

The producer stated that Wendy Williams personally called her. “I cried,” Bass said. “She cried, [my husband] Brendan cried. Jak was home, my oldest, didn’t cry, but he said I had to work.”

Bass then stated that Williams “sounds fantastic” and “the best she has sounded in years.” The producer also said that she has been “learning every day since then more and more” about Williams’ story.

“What she’s been through, what she’s going through,” Bass continued. “This horrible guardianship she’s in. It is horrible, and it’s terrifying.”

She further declared, “And so, #FreeWendy all the way all day.”

Wendy Williams Was Spotted At Miami International Airport Last Month

According to Us Weekly, Wendy Williams was spotted on a motorized scooter at the Miami International Airport on Feb. 15.

A source also told the media outlet in January that the former talk show host was doing much better amid her staggering health issues and the guardianship.

“She’s still Wendy,” the insider said. “Her conversations are just as rhythmic, and her mindset is open.”

That same month, Williams appeared on The Breakfast Club and claimed she felt “trapped” in her conservatorship. She’s had a court-order guardianship managing her health and finances since 2022. The former talk show host was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2023.

“My life is f—ed up,” she continued. “I feel like I’m in prison. I’m definitely isolated. I keep the door closed, I watch TV, listen to the radio, and look out the window. Sit here as my life goes by.”