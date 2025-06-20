Wendy Williams Fires Back at Ex-Husband’s Guardianship Lawsuit

Wendy Williams has responded to her ex-husband Kevin Hunter’s recent legal actions.

Speaking to TMZ on Thursday, the TV host said she was unaware that Hunter had filed a $250 million lawsuit on her behalf. The lawsuit targets her legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, and the judge overseeing her guardianship case, Lisa Sokoloff.

“Nor do I want him to be a part of my life like that, no,” Williams told the outlet. “Because I’m divorced forever.”

Williams and Hunter were married for over 20 years before divorcing in 2019.

Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams circa 2012. (Photo by Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

“He’s a money-grubber; he’s always been that way,” Williams insisted to TMZ. “It’s good to know that he’s doing such evil things — again.”

“He won’t win,” the TV mogul added on Hunter’s prospects with the lawsuit.

Wendy Williams’ Lawyer Weighs in on Her Ex-Husband’s Lawsuit

Meanwhile, Williams’ attorney, Joe Tacopina, told PEOPLE that she “absolutely didn’t [know about the lawsuit].”

Tacopina also added that their client “is not happy about it,” too.

“[Hunter] has no standing to add her name [to the lawsuit] or no authority from Wendy whatsoever,” Tacopina further detailed to the outlet. “And we certainly don’t need his help if we want to file a lawsuit. So, thanks, but no thanks.”

The lawsuit, filed on June 17, lists 48 defendants, including Morrissey and Sokoloff. Hunter claims they violated Williams’ constitutional rights by keeping her in a prolonged guardianship. The lawsuit also names Wells Fargo and her assisted living facility.

The filing states that it is not seeking to terminate Williams’ guardianship. Instead, Hunter is asking for a “new impartial guardian,” the unsealing of her case files, her release from “involuntary confinement,” a full forensic accounting, and $250 million in compensation for financial loss, reputational damage, emotional distress, legal expenses, and loss of freedom.

Williams recently asked to end her legal guardianship, which began in spring 2022. During this time, Morrissey was the only person with unrestricted access to her.

In February 2024, Williams’ medical team announced that she had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).