Wendy Williams’ Ex Launches $250M Fight to End Her Guardianship

Wendy Williams and her ex-husband filed a $250 million lawsuit on Tuesday to end her guardianship.

Kevin Hunter, who was married to the talk show personality for 21 years until their divorce in 2020, has filed a federal lawsuit in New York, according to Page Six. The suit calls the guardianship “a weapon, not a shield.”

The lawsuit targets Wendy Williams’ legal guardian Sabrina Morrissey, Wells Fargo, former financial advisor Lori Schiller, ex-manager Bernie Young, and others, following concerns raised in 2022 about Williams’ well-being.

“Ms. Hunter, [is] being abused, neglected, and defrauded under the care of court-appointed guardians,” he lawsuit, which uses Williams’ married name, reads.

“The guardianship … serves no therapeutic purpose, no protective function. It is punishment—pure and simple,” it adds, per Page Six.

Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams circa 2012. (Photo by Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

“Currently, Ms. Hunter is being confined against her will at one of Coterie’s assisted living facilities with restricted access to her own phone and meaningful contact with her friends and family,” the lawsuit continues.

Williams voluntarily agreed to a guardianship in 2022 after Wells Fargo froze her accounts in January, citing “suspicious activity.” The bank also sent a letter to the courts recommending the guardianship.

The Lawsuit Claims Williams is Under ‘Fraudulent Bondage’

However, Hunter, 52, claims in court papers that Williams, who has been diagnosed with Graves’ disease, frontal temporal dementia, and progressive aphasia, is capable of making her own decisions. However, he alleges that her guardians are ignoring medical advice and keeping her in “fraudulent bondage.”

The lawsuit alleges that Williams has been “subjected to overmedication and undue restrictions of her person,” and remains there “despite Ms. Hunter passing a competency evaluation in or around March 2025 and being described by healthcare professionals as alert and oriented during welfare checks.”

The lawsuit states that no one caring for Williams has sought to end the guardianship.

The Lawsuit Alleges Wendy Williams Spiraled Following Her Divorce

The suit details how Williams struggled after her divorce from Hunter, who had started a new family, leaving her to handle challenging financial and medical issues alone.

It also accuses Schiller and Young of taking advantage of Williams’ trust and finances, spending tens of thousands of her money without her consent.

It states that Wendy Williams was forced into the guardianship “under immense financial duress and emotional strain.”

The lawsuit goes on to claim the state and defendants failed to follow proper procedures and legal processes. It also accuses Morrissey of poor management and alleges the bank did not properly verify the payments she authorized.

“Wells Fargo permitted Sabrina Morrissey to liquidate assets and transfer funds, in violation of internal bank policies and fiduciary obligations,” the suit alleges.

“Despite this unfettered access, Sabrina Morrissey has failed to make timely payments on Ms. Hunter’s outstanding obligations, and many of Ms. Hunter’s financial obligations have gone unattended,” the suit adds.

How the $250 Million Lawsuit for Calculated…

Williams is reportedly being involuntarily confined at Coterie, a luxury senior living facility in New York City, despite claims that she is mentally capable. The lawsuit accuses the plaintiffs of 22 violations, including free speech infringement, court access denial, ADA violations, negligence, malpractice, and defamation.

The lawsuit demands a jury trial and seeks compensation for Williams, claiming losses of $20 million annually, an $80 million estate, a $4 million condominium, over $10 million in personal goods, and significant reputational damage.