Wendy Williams Enjoys a Night Out in NYC After Undergoing a Psychiatric Evaluation 

Days after she was hospitalized and underwent a psychiatric evaluation, Wendy Williams enjoyed a night out in New York City.

According to Page Six, the former talk show host smiled from ear to ear as she enjoyed a nice meal at Max Tucci’s Tucci restaurant in NoHo on Wednesday, Mar. 12.

A source told the media outlet that Williams had a blast while out and about. “She had a super time, she kept writing in her journal, she looked great.”

The insider also revealed that Wendy Williams will appear on ABC’s The View. “Guests inside the restaurant respected her,” they further shared. “She was with her niece and a young man.”

Williams was escorted out of the assisted living facility by NYPD officers on Monday, Mar. 10, following a welfare check. She then went to a nearby hospital “for evaluation.”

The New York Post reported at the time that Williams had allegedly dropped a note out of her window earlier that morning, which read, “Help! Wendy!!”

After the evaluation, Williams was deemed alert and oriented and received a “10 out of 10” score on a capacity test.

Wendy has been under a guardianship since 2022 and was previously diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023. She recently came forward and said she has been living in a “prison” and is being held against her will.

The Assisted Living Facility Wendy Williams Lives In Allegedly Filed a Police Report

Meanwhile, the assisted living facility Wendy Williams has been a resident of allegedly filed a police report against the talk show host’s niece, Alex Finnie, for violating the law by taking her out to eat.

TMZ reported that while visiting Williams, Finnie “evaded staff” by leaving for dinner with her famous aunt.

Williams and Finnie told the media outlet that it was weird that the assisted living community took issue with them going to dinner when Williams’ guardian claims there are no restrictions on her movements and family visitors.

Wendy Williams further accused her guardian of lying and stated that the police report proves she is being treated poorly.