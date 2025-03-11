Wendy Williams Removed From Assisted Living Facility, Transported to a Nearby Hospital in Ambulance

Longtime talk show host Wendy Williams was removed from an assisted living facility by the NYPD and transported to a nearby hospital.

According to People, law enforcement responded to the facility Williams had been living in for a welfare check on Monday, Mar. 10. She was escorted from the facility and led to an awaiting ambulance, which then took her to the hospital “for evaluation.”

The New York Post further reported that Williams had allegedly dropped a note out of her window earlier that morning, which read, “Help! Wendy!!”

Wendy Williams has been living under legal guardianship since 2022. She is currently in a legal battle to end the conservatorship with Sabrina Morrissey.

Morrissey previously claimed that Williams is “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and legally incapacitated.”

Wendy Williams Previously Declared She is Not Cognitively Impaired Despite Her Legal Guardian’s Claims

However, earlier this year, Wendy Williams stated that she is not cognitively impaired and felt like she is in prison.

“I’m in this place with people who are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s,” she said while appearing on The Breakfast Club. “These people, there’s something wrong with these people here on this floor. I am clearly not.”

She further desired the assisted living facility as a prison that keeps her locked in. Visitors are restricted. She is unable to come and go whenever she wants. She even claimed that she was unaware of what medications is being administered to her while at the facility.

While appearing on TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy Williams, Williams claimed it’s been a while since she’s seen a medical professional.

“[It has been] a long while,” Williams confirmed. She further stated that she “couldn’t” even estimate a general time frame. “I was in Connecticut for a year, and I didn’t go see anybody. I’ve been in here for six or seven months, and I haven’t seen anybody.”

She further shared on her recent Banfield appearance that she doesn’t have the freedom to do “virtually” anything. “As far as where I am, I’m on the fifth floor. They call it ‘the memory unit,’ so it’s for people who don’t remember anything. I’ve met the people who live here, and I’ve been here for almost a year now, and this is very suffocating.”