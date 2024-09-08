Well-Preserved Ancient Mummies Dubbed ‘Saltmen’ Seen for First Time in New Photos

The final poses of the “Saltmen,” six naturally mummified corpses of Persian salt mine workers have been captured in striking new photos. Their remains, preserved for thousands of years in the Chehrābād salt mine near Manzelou in northwest Iran, were recently excavated.

The first saltman, characterized by a long white beard, a single gold earring, and a set of iron knives, was inadvertently discovered by miners in 1993, per RealClear Science.

Some remains of the ‘saltmen’ mummies are currently on display at a museum in Tehran. (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

The mummy, referred to as Salt Man 1, was discovered still wearing one of his leather boots, with remnants of woolen trousers clinging to his leg, according to Atlas Obscura. Striking images reveal the preserved head and boot-clad leg of the man displayed in glass cases.

The man is thought to have perished in the mine around 300 CE, with his remains interred at the center of a 148-foot tunnel.

https://twitter.com/CO_WFlanagan69/status/1832840239704117620

Meanwhile, eleven years later, in 2004, a second Salt Man was discovered just 50 feet from the site where the remains of Salt Man 1 were unearthed. The following year, in 2005, two additional mummies, including those of a 16-year-old boy, were found in a separate tunnel.

The ‘Saltmen’ Mummies Offered Striking Insight on the Ancient World

However, starting in 2006, the Iranian Cultural Heritage News Agency collaborated with various cultural institutions to conduct extensive excavations at the Chehrābād site, which had been closed for mining in 2008.

The mummies are thought to have perished in mining accidents or due to collapses. (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

By 2010, six corpses had been discovered in the salt mine, representing various historical eras. The oldest of these remains dates back to 9550 BCE, over 10,000 years ago.

Similar to Salt Man 1, all the remains were exceptionally well-preserved by the surrounding salt. Additionally, the absence of oxygen deep within the mine hindered the decomposition of the bodies.

Four of the Saltmen are housed at the Archaeology Museum in Zanjan, while Salt Man 1 is showcased at the National Museum of Iran in Tehran.

The sixth corpse, discovered in 2010, was reportedly left partially embedded in the salt mountain.

Meanwhile, scientists have found that the number of potential Saltmen has increased from six to eight. This is due to the discovery of additional detached body parts. Analysis showed that all Saltmen exhibited fractures and compression injuries, indicating they were likely victims of mining collapses. The 16-year-old mummy was discovered with his hands raised above his face as if surprised by a sudden fall.

However, the fifth salt man was better preserved than the others, enabling scientists to closely examine his organs. His intestines were infested with tapeworm eggs. This indicates that his prehistoric diet likely consisted of raw or undercooked meat.