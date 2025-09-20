Weather Presenter Jay Wynne’s Death Revealed by Brother

Weather presenter Jay Wynne has died, his family announced.

Videos by Suggest

The broadcaster passed away in June at the age of 56 after a long illness, his brother confirmed to BBC News.

Wynne joined BBC Weather in October 2000, regularly forecasting on BBC News at Ten.

“Jay had a gift for gentle clarity, making his forecasts for sometimes complex weather systems feel accessible and engaging,” his brother, Matthew, told the BBC. “A keen skier, golfer, and musician, Jay enjoyed traveling to pursue his sporting interests,” Matthew Wynne continued.

“We will miss his wisdom, generosity, and dry sense of humor,” he concluded.

Wynne developed his interest in weather while studying Environmental Geography at the University of Aberdeen, which inspired him to pursue a master’s degree in Applied Meteorology at the University of Reading.

Jay Wynne in 2004. (Photo by Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images)

In a 2011 interview with the Radio Times, per the BBC, he revealed that he often stayed up until sunrise after overnight shifts to ensure the accuracy of his weather reports.

“I have been known to drive around after night shifts, waiting for the sun to come up,” Wynne recalled.

“At night, it’s difficult to tell what kind of cloud there is on satellite pictures, so I like to see if I was right. More often than not, I am,” he added.

Before pursuing a career in meteorology, he initially studied Civil Engineering but dropped out after two years. He then spent three years working as a technician on a North Sea offshore oil rig. Afterward, he returned to university to study Environmental Geography.

His environmental research allowed him to travel extensively, including throughout Southeast Asia. Before his master’s degree, Wynne also taught English in Fukuoka, Japan.

Colleagues Pay Tribute to Weather Presenter Jay Wynne

Liz Howell, former Head of BBC Weather, paid tribute to Wynne upon hearing the news of his passing.

“I am deeply saddened to hear this news,” she said, per the BBC.

“Jay blazed a trail to bring greater diversity to weather forecasting and was a pleasure to work with. He had his own distinctive style of presenting the weather story, which was very popular with audiences,” she added.

“Such a lovely bloke and brilliant broadcaster,” BBC weather presenter Simon King wrote on X. “Always a joy to be on shift with him and his wicked sense of humour. Good memories”.

Matt Taylor, another colleague, also paid tribute to Wynne on X.

“This has hit us all hard,” he wrote. “Jay was a great broadcaster, talented musician, enthusiastic golfer, and a good friend. Rest in peace, mate.”