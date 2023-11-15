‘We Suing’: Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts To Crazy Will Smith, Duane Martin Rumors

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has given a terse response to recent scandalous claims made by a man named Brother Bilaal, who alleged that he caught Will Smith engaging in sexual activity with his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Duane Martin.

In a brief statement to TMZ on Wednesday morning, Pinkett Smith, 52, addressed the claims with a succinct message: “We suing,” hinting at potential legal action against Bilaal for his controversial allegations.

Just days prior, Bilaal appeared on the Unwine With Tasha K podcast and alleged witnessing an encounter between Smith and Martin during the production of the popular ’90s sitcom. He claimed to have seen Martin engaged in intimate activity with Smith, making specific and explicit remarks about the alleged incident, even likening Smith’s physique in a derogatory manner.

The claims were met with immediate denial and refutation by Will Smith, 55, who dismissed the allegations as entirely false and fabricated.

While the timeline of the alleged incident remains uncertain, the Fresh Prince series aired from 1990 to 1996. Martin, 58, was married to actress Tisha Campbell from 1996 to 2000. Meanwhile, Smith was previously married to Sheree Zampino from 1992 to 1995.

This isn’t the first time Bilaal has stirred controversy. In a previous appearance on Comedy Hype in October, he made remarks casting doubt on Will Smith’s marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, insinuating that she viewed her husband in a negative light.

Recently, Pinkett Smith herself made headlines by revealing that she and Will have been in a secret separation for seven years, despite being married since 1997. However, both have expressed commitment to healing their relationship and have been working on restoring their connection.

Will Smith publicly acknowledged their challenges during an event, describing their relationship as both “brutal and beautiful,” emphasizing the importance of their family despite the ongoing hardships.

Amidst these tumultuous revelations, their children, Trey, 31, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23, have reportedly expressed concern for their father, feeling sympathetic towards him and wishing for privacy regarding their family matters.