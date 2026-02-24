‘We All Did It’: ‘The View’ Panelists Get Candid About Using Weight Loss Drugs

The ladies of The View are slimming down their list of secrets, admitting in a new episode that they’ve used weight loss drugs.

Videos by Suggest

The panel, joined by guest Savannah Chrisley, couldn’t resist weighing in on GLP-1s after a clip of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker skillfully sidestepping a reporter’s question about the medication hit the screen.

“In (Pritzker’s) state, he expanded GLP-1 coverage for state employees with taxpayer dollars. So, you can’t do that while not answering those tough questions about GLP-1s,” Chrisley pointed out on a Wednesday episode, per USA Today. “And GLP-1s, I’m in the business of selling GLP-1s, so there is no shame around it.”

“That’s the thing,” Chrisley said. “That has been something that people are made to feel so much shame around doing, and it isn’t. People do it for health-related reasons. I personally did it because I was pre-diabetic.”

Whoopi Goldberg outs The View Panel for Using Weight Loss Drugs

While Sunny Hostin took notes on Chrisley’s company, Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar decided to chime in with their own product endorsements. It turns out the co-hosts have also dabbled in GLP-1s, crediting the drugs for their recent weight loss.

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin on ‘The View’ in 2024. (ABC/LOU ROCCO)

“We all did it,” Behar, who admitted to losing 25 pounds on a GLP-1, confessed. Goldberg, ever the helpful friend, then promptly threw the rest of her co-hosts under the bus, adding, “All at this table.”

“GLP-1s are cool,” Chrisley shot back.

The View, now sporting a slightly lighter cast, airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.