Savannah Chrisley Speaks out About Her Time on ‘The View’

Following her guest co-host appearance on The View, Savannah Chrisley opened up about her experience on the long-running daytime talk show.

Videos by Suggest

The Chrisley Knows Best alum appeared as a co-host on the talk show while Alyssa Farrah Griffin is on maternity leave.

While appearing on The View‘s Behind the Table podcast, Chrisley admitted the experience wasn’t what she expected.

“I came into this with some ideas of what was gonna happen,” she explained. “I thought Whoopi [Goldberg] and Joy [Behar] were gonna be a pain in my ass and just these mean women.”

However, Chrisley stated she was wrong about the co-hosts. “And it goes to show: stop judging.”

Chrisley then said that she and Behar had a “blast off-camera and she referred to the longtime co-host as “hysterical.”

“She was asking me about my parents, and she’s like, ‘What did they go to prison for?’ I go, ‘Joy, you should know, you called them tax cheats,'” Chrisley recalled. “It’s the funniest thing, though, you literally tell her something and she talks about it, and then she forgets it.”

The podcast’s host, who is The View executive producer Brian Teta, said that Behar had told him she enjoyed having Chrisley on the show.

“I was nervous,” Chrisley pointed out. “I’m the only one at the table who believes differently… I thought there was gonna be some contention.”

Things Did Get a Little Heated on the View Set

Although Chrisley seemingly enjoyed her time on The View, the reality TV star caused quite a stir at the “Hot Topics” table when she said she didn’t believe President Trump is a racist.

After Goldberg said that Trump was bragging about his relationship with the Black community, Chrisley stood up for the world leader.

“What’s so hard for me to witness is people stating that the president is a racist, because I’ve seen him firsthand,” she said.

Fellow The View co-host Sunny Hostin countered, stating that Trump is a racist. “He saved one of my best friends’ lives,” Chrisley replied.”A Black woman who has been with him for 18 years.”

“So he has a Black friend,” Hostin noted, but added, “He’s a racist.”