6 Ingenious Ways To Hide Emergency Money While Traveling 

Whether you prefer an annual pilgrimage to your go-to vaca spot or love hitting up new destinations, traveling is one of the few life experiences we just can’t get enough of. The ability to have new adventures and experience new cultures is truly priceless.

Not to say traveling doesn’t have its difficulties, too. There are risks when it comes to being away from home that is sometimes inevitable. But by researching the area you will be visiting and staying vigilant, your risks can be lowered. Another way to minimize risk is to keep cash on hand.

You never know if your card will be declined for some reason or if the local shops only take cash. Of course, stashing cash can be difficult because you don’t want to flash a lot of cash in public. Plus, if you were robbed, things could get expensive.

Luckily, you can lower these risks by having the right gear to hide emergency money while traveling worry-free. Here are some of our favorites.

1. Travel Money Belt

(Thomas Bates)

This unassuming belt can actually hold a lot of cash. The 22-inch zipper pouch on the inside of the belt can hold up to 20+ bills. The lightweight belt is metal-free and hypoallergenic, perfect for hiding money, a key, or other small valuable items.

“Bought one for myself and one for my husband for a recent trip to Costa Rica. I don’t normally wear belts, but this seemed like a good way to stash our extra cash. I would definitely recommend this for travel,” stated one reviewer.

2. Adjustable Undercover Bra Wallet

(YOYI YOYI)

Let’s face it; women’s clothing hasn’t come too far in functionality. Women’s pants rarely have pockets deep enough to hold anything. And while I do love skirts and dresses with pockets, those can’t carry much more than a phone.

Moreover, it’s likely not a great idea to rely on pockets while traveling anyway. Carrying around a bulky purse on vacation? Well, that’s not ideal either.

This undercover bra wallet is the perfect solution. It can clip on any undergarment, and your emergency money or valuable items will be safe. Made from RFID-blocking materials, your credit cards and other items will be secure. It’s also water-resistant and made from super soft Spandex so that it won’t be uncomfortable on your skin.

3. Infinity Scarf With Zipper Pockets

(BIAOSU)

Headed to cooler weather? This infinity scarf will help keep you snug and can keep all your small valuables and cash safe. The scarf has two discreet zipper pockets, perfect for stashing smaller items and cash.

Because of its infinity cowl neck design, the scarf won’t look too bulky or out of place while hiding your valuables. Available in various colors and prints, this scarf is a great alternative to carrying a purse.

It’s also smart to divvy up your travel cash. So, using a scarf in addition to the bra wallet or money belt would be ideal.

4. Anti-Theft Messenger Bag

(Travelon)

This simple and functional messenger bag is large enough to carry all your important documents plus more but isn’t oversized. Reviews show enough room for a small umbrella, a book or Kindle, your phone, and a water bottle in the side pocket.

The messenger bag is well-equipped with a 5-point Anti-Theft Security System. It has lockdown hardware on the straps, RFID blocking pockets, and locking compartments, and both the straps and the purse itself are slash-resistant.

One reviewer stated, “I got this bag for a two-week trip to Europe and I have no regrets! Amazingly durable and so functional. It holds so much stuff and has a great number of pockets.”

5. Diversion Safe Water Bottle

(Smart House Inc.)

My cousin recently said she has an “emotional support water bottle,” and I’ve never related to something more. My water bottle goes everywhere with me, and it’s pure panic if I forget it at home.

If you plan on traveling with your own emotional support water bottle, consider using this stainless steel safe and canteen duo. With a secret compartment on the bottom, this water bottle is great for stashing keys, AirPods, money, and other small valuables.

6. Hair Brush Diversion Stash Safe

(Charmonic)

This round brush not only functions as a high-quality, four-inch barrel brush, but it’s also an excellent, inconspicuous way to stash emergency money or jewelry.

The top of the secret stash brush unscrews to reveal a roomy hidden compartment. Throw in your bag or luggage among your other toiletries, and your valuables are hidden easily (and safely) in plain sight.

