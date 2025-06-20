Wanted Florida Man Taunts Police To Catch Him, Gets Arrested In Polk County

A Florida man, 29-year-old Aaron Donta Johnson, was wanted for allegedly violating a pretrial release condition. While on the run, Johnson continuously taunted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Grady Judd, challenging authorities to catch him. They did, and now he is in custody.

Both the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and the Lakeland Police Department (LPD) shared the online interaction between Johnson and police. As per Fox News Digital, Johnson has been arrested multiple times in the past, on charges ranging from drug possession, domestic assault, written threat to kill or injure another person, and burglary, among others.

But as he allegedly violated a pretrial release condition, Johnson was on the run. Commenting on a PCSO post, in a mocking tone filled with poor grammar and a plethora of spelling mistakes, Johnson played with fire once again.

“Ya’ll too busy fishing dats why yall didn’t catch me when I left my grandmas house today. Should’ve waited a bit longer. Yall accepted da challenge right. #GradyCan’t FindMe #ComeAgainGrady,” Johnson wrote.

The PCSO, and most likely Sheriff Judd, who has a track record of dealing with criminals in a non-conventional, straightforward way, responded to Johnson.

“Spoken like a true man. Way to take responsibility for your actions,” the PCSO wrote. “No worries – we will find you. Bet.”

The back and forth continued, with Johnson stating, “I done out ran yall several time. #ComeTryAgainGrady.”

The PCSO responded with “Challenge accepted.”

“OK! I’ll give you and ya crew a head start,” Johnson added. “Ya’ll couldn’t catch me on foot or in da car last time. Maybe you gonna need that horse or ya helicopter! #level up #ImGoneGrady.”

Johnson Arrested

Working with the PCSO, the Lakeland Police Department managed to find and arrest Aaron Donta Johnson.

“What Aaron didn’t know is— that we got their backs!” the LPD wrote on Facebook, attaching photos of the online interaction and a selfie showing Lakeland police officers and Johnson, all smiling.

“Today, that little game ended. Nice try, Aaron. Maybe next time… but probably not,” the LPD added.

The PCSO got the last laugh, as they also shared the news of Johnson’s arrest, which received more than 13K reactions.

“You done messed up A-aron!” the PCSO wrote, referencing the Key & Peele comedy skit, Substitute Teacher.

To rub salt in the wound, the PCSO also added the hashtag that read “Aaron ran but we caught him anyway.”