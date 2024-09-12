wanted-drug-dealers-arrested-after-stupidly-posting-photos-of-cash-online



A group of wanted drug dealers have been arrested and sentenced for their crimes after they stupidly posted photos of the cash they received during multiple deals online.

According to The New York Post, authorities were investigating an organized crime gang (OCG) that was supplying Class A. The gang’s reach was across Northern England. Among the drugs they sold were cannabis, cocaine, and heroin.

In Oct. 2023, authorities were hot on the drug dealers’ trail as they raided Junaid’s property in Burnley, Lancs.

The drug dealers arrested during the raid were Junaid Khan, 24, Musa Khan,19, Trevor Smith, 23, Asim Rafiq, 27, and Keeley Glover, 33.

Officers on the scene discovered drugs along with cell phones and cash. Detectives then were able to access the mobile devices and found evidence of the drug dealings. Most of the dealings were done in Burnley and Bradford.

The photos on the phones showed the group inside Junaid’s property selling drugs on a glass table. There was also a photo of the money they earned in the deal.

The Drug Dealers Receive Prison Sentences, Probation For Their Crimes

All five drug dealers were sentenced at Preston Crown Court earlier this week.

Junaid, who is described as the “kingpin” of the group, was sentenced to eight years and nine months in jail. He was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The man reportedly had already been serving a prison sentence for other drug offenses.

Meanwhile, Asim Rafiq received a seven-year jail sentence for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine. Trevor Smith ended up with a three-year and nine-month sentence for offering to supply and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Musa Khan was handed a one-year and six-month in jail for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Keeley Glover ended up not getting any prison time. The 33-year-old was sentenced to a community order for conspiracy to supply cannabis.

A 16-year-old was also part of the gang as well. They will be sentenced at a later date for conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. Their name wasn’t released due to legal reasons.

Detective Sergent Stu Peall, of Lancashire Police’s East Exploitation team, also encouraged those who knew of drug dealing within the community to come forward.

“We will continue to crack down on those involved in drug supply in our communities and who prey on the vulnerable for their own greed,” Peall stated. “I hope that seeing these sentences encourages people to continue to report suspicious activity, either directly to the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers.