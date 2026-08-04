walt-disney-world-guests-get-into-a-brawl-while-in-line-for-major-ride

A brawl erupted between multiple guests while they were waiting in line for a major Walt Disney World attraction.

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A Reddit user a video of the fight, stating the altercation occurred while two parties were waiting in an 80-minute line for Avatar: Flight of Passage at Animal Kingdom on August 2.

“Fight broke out this morning in line for Avatar: Flight of Passage,” the post’s description reads. “I’m not sure what started the fight, but I was told the two groups had been arguing the entire wait time.”

The Reddit user further noted, “It wasn’t like cutting. These two groups had been arguing for the entirety of the 80 minute wait. Still not sure what about.”

Although the video quickly ends with both parties continuing on in line, Walt Disney World News Today reported that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for an incident that occurred at 11:21 a.m. The call description reads, “Battery O/W 1/2 GOA.”

Social Media Reacts to the Brawl Video

Not long after the video was posted, Reddit users took to the comments to share their thoughts about the situation.

“Okay so serious question, do these people actually get banned or is there something else that happens?” one Reddit user asked. “Genuinely asking. Because it seems like a massive waste to spend that money to go to Disney and you’re going to fight over waiting in line for avatar.”

Another Reddit user had a thought of what could have led to the fight. “Every year crime increases during the summer,” they wrote. “Heat makes people crazy. Also this is the final part before the preshow so they waited all this time to be kicked off right before the ride starts.”

Meanwhile, a fellow Redditer wrote, “Heat, alcohol, financial stress, and a person’s natural ability to lose all sense of manners make for a great opportunity to get tossed out of a Disney theme park.”