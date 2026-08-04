social-media-influencer-addresses-speculation-about-her-health-following-major-surgery

Social media influencer Elyse Myers is speaking out about the speculation concerning her health following her hysterectomy.

Videos by Suggest

In a recent TikTok post, Myers opened up about her recent weight loss.

“I’m gonna make this video one time, and then if anyone else has any questions about the change in the size of my body, you can just link them to this video,” she stated.

Myers then spoke about having the hysterectomy done, noting she had requested a uterine ablation due to her being in “so much pain” for the past five years.

“I had been bleeding out every single day for years straight. No reprieve,” she continued. “I had to wear a tampon, a pad, an adult diaper, and then I had to put a towel down on every single surface I sat on because I would bleed through, and even that wasn’t enough.”

Thankfully, the procedure was a success, and Myers hasn’t experienced any of her terrible symptoms. “I’m not in chronic pain. I’m not throwing up in the middle of the day because I’m hurting.”

She then noted, “I’m not bleeding out. I’m not about to pass out.”

Myers Had Both Her Uterus and Cervix Removed

Upon discovering that her symptoms were not normal, Myers decided to have both her uterus and cervix removed, which she had done last year.

“I was devastated when I heard this,” she said. “I’m humiliated making this video, but the change in my appearance is because, for the very first time, I’m not experiencing all of this.”

Despite the circumstance, Myers said she is in a happier place.

“I’m so happy and so healthy. I won’t apologize for that,” she noted. “I also understand that I don’t wanna trigger people with my body. And I don’t know if I have a responsibility to explain why the size of my body has changed or not.”

Myers went on to add, “But I do take it seriously because I wanna be a safe place for people. And every single piece of content I make, my goal is to make people feel loved, known, and like they belong.”