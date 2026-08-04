‘Howard Stern Show’ Fans Get Disappointing News

Howard Stern fans are likely reeling following reports that his SiriusXM show is facing some major shakeups.

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According to Page Six, Stern recently laid off nearly a dozen staffers from his long-running show, and the behind-the-scenes shake-ups suggest significant changes may be on the horizon. The outlet suggests that the pink slips are due to Stern wanting to record the show just once a week after Labor Day.

The outlet noted that Stern, 72, signed a new contract in December last year, which he said would give him more “flexibility.”

According to Page Six sources, staffers were informed of the changes via Zoom. On the call, they learned that Stern plans to cut back to one show per week when he returns from his summer break. Sources say he retained a core team of veteran producers, but noted that “he just doesn’t need that much content anymore.”

Following the call, staffers were reportedly sent home immediately and will receive severance packages based on their tenure with the network.

What Fans May Expect From The ‘Howard Stern Show’ After Labor Day…

However, one byproduct of the news may be something longtime fans don’t mind so much. Reportedly, remaining airtime will be filled with content from his extensive archive.

Meanwhile, Stern himself appears to be doing well despite the layoffs. The value of his December deal remains undisclosed, but his previous five-year contract was worth a reported $500 million.

Last Labor Day, Stern threw a curveball by ghosting his own show mid-contract negotiations. When he finally re-signed for another three years in December, he triumphantly told listeners, “I have figured out a way to have it all.”

Stern also spoke about the perks of his new deal, highlighting the “flexibility” it offers him. “More free time and continuing to be on the radio,” he said, adding, “I do like my days off. You know me, I’m never bored. I’m busy every minute.”

The self-proclaimed “King of All Media” first hit the airwaves in 1977, pioneering the shock jock formula and cementing his reputation as one of radio’s most formidable interviewers, known for drawing out the best from high-profile guests like no one else could.

He also dabbled in live-action superhero territory. Stern unleashed his iconic Fartman on an unsuspecting crowd at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.

You know, Stern is from Queens… and so is Spider-Man. Do we smell a team-up now that Stern’s schedule is lighter???

Howard Stern cemented his legacy as the infamous Fartman during the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect)

In 2006, he made broadcasting history once again by signing a landmark deal with satellite radio network Sirius.

Now, the King of All Media may be trading in his full court press for a more relaxed, one-day-a-week reign.