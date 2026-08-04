Discovery Channel Reality TV Star Heads to Court to Stop ‘Unhinged Attacks’ From Harasser

A Discovery Channel reality TV star has reportedly been granted a temporary civil protection order against an alleged harasser.

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Alaskan Bush People star Solomon “Bear” Brown obtained a protection order in court against a Washington man, just weeks after the death of his brother.

In a court petition obtained by Us on July 21, Bear wrote, “My eldest brother Matt recently ended his life.” He went on to explain that “A witness reported seeing Matt’s body floating down the Okanogan River; however, the volunteer search and rescue organization was unable to locate him.”

Bear claimed that a man involved in a private search and rescue group allegedly located Matt’s body. Bear said he did not know this individual (who Us didn’t identify), beyond his connection to the local Washington town and the recovery of his brother. Despite this, the man “vaguely claims to have been a very close friend of my brother” and has since “incessantly attacked” Bear online across platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Solomon ‘Bear’ Brown Details Alleged Harasser’s ‘Bizarre and Strange Claims’

According to the outlet, Bear requested the court schedule a hearing for a full protection order.

“The incessant — and increasingly unhinged — attacks are extremely concerning. He has posted dozens of videos on social media, spewing hate and vitriol against my family,” the reality TV personality claimed, according to the documents. “In particular, he has targeted me repeatedly, making all manner of bizarre and strange claims, including that I sent people to harass his family – even though I do not even know this individual – and publicly defaming me by bizarrely claiming that I was responsible for the Palmer Fire in 2020.”

The Palmer Fire ignited on August 18, 2020, in Okanogan County, Washington. It burned through 17,988 acres of timber, brush, and grasslands before it was contained.

“After appearing for 14 seasons on the Alaskan Bush People reality TV show, I have become a recognizable personality; unfortunately, what comes with being recognizable is unwarranted criticism from fans, followers, and naysayers,” Bear added in the court documents. “The best way to handle it is usually to ignore it, which is what I try to do. However, I am afraid that [his] behavior has become too erratic and dangerous to ignore.”

Bear also claimed the individual was within miles of him when he arrived in Washington on July 2 for his late brother’s funeral and cremation arrangements.

Bear Also Sought Protection Orders For Other Family Members

Meanwhile, Bear sought protection orders for his ex-wife Raiven, mother Amora, brothers Noah, Josh, and Gabriel, and sisters Snowbird and Rain. He further requested that the man “stop posting, publishing, sharing, or encouraging the disclosure of any personal identifying information of me, my family members, or any other protected person,” and remove all such information already posted online.

The temporary order requires the man to stay at least 1,000 feet from Bear and his family, undergo mental health and drug and alcohol evaluations, and surrender any firearms he owns.