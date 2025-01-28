Walt Disney World Shuts Down Beloved Park Area After Decades: Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama! Is Now Shuttered

The sound of heartbreak from fans all over the world was heard earlier this month when Walt Disney World shut down Animal Kingdom’s beloved Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama!

Videos by Suggest

The area, a fan-favorite since Animal Kingdom opened in April 1998, was officially shuttered to make way for the new “Tropical Americas-themed” land. The new area will feature attractions inspired by Disney’s Encanto and Indiana Jones.

Walt Disney World announced its plan to do away with the dinosaur-themed area this past August during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Disney Experiences Chairperson Josh D’Amaro revealed at the time that Dinoland would close in phases starting in Fall 2024. The area’s final operating day was on Jan. 12. Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama! closed on Jan. 13.

Last month, Kati Gauer, Dinsey Parks Blog’s senior public relations specialist, stated that Dinosaur, the Jeep-like thrill ride that takes riders back in time to retrieve a rare dinosaur, would remain open “through 2025.”

“While you’re visiting [Walt Disney World], make sure you ‘go get that dino’ at Dinosaur,” she shared. “We’ve previously shared this attraction will be closing to make way for the new Tropical Americas land — 2025 is your year to visit before it goes extinct!”

According to Attractions Magazine, other attractions in the area that don’t have a specific closing date are The Boneyard play area, dinosaur-themed quick-service dining such as Restaurantosaurus and Dino-Bite Snacks, and The Dino Institute Shop.

Donald’s Dino-Bash! character meet and greets will also remain open with no specific closing date.

The Tropical Americas-themed land is set to open in 2027.

What New Attractions Will Walt Disney World Visitors Experience in 2025

It’s out with the old and in with the new, as Walt Disney World will open a variety of new attractions in 2025.

Gauer also revealed last month that among the attractions will be “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure.” This new attraction will offer new sets, a “vibrant” cast of puppets, live performers, and super fun under-the-sea visuals.

Another new attraction will be “Zootopia: Better Zoogether,” an all-new 4D production inspired by the 2016 animated film. It will replace the long-running “It’s Tough To Be A Bug” show. “Zootopia: Better Zoogether” is set to open later this year.

With the new attraction comes the revamping of some beloved rides. Epcot-favorite Test Track is expected to reopen in late summer 2025. The attraction will have enhanced features, including an all-new storyline. Its cars will also have a new look.