Wally Amos, Creator of Famous Amos Cookies, Dies at 88

If you are a cookie lover, then today is a relatively sad day for you. Wally Amos, the founder and creator of the Famous Amos chocolate chip cookies has passed away. Amos was 88 years old at the time of his passing.

Amos’ Children Release Statement Following Passing

Following Amos’ passing his children released a statement. In the statement, they paid homage to their father for being an inspiration to the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“Our dad inspired a generation of entrepreneurs,” his children said in the statement.

“With his Panama hat, kazoo, and boundless optimism, Famous Amos was a great American success story and a source of Black pride. It’s also part of our family story for which we will forever be grateful and proud.”

Cookie Empire Started From Humble Beginnings

Amos built one of the biggest snack empires of all-time. And what made it even more impressive is that the brand started out from humble beginnings. The Tallahassee Florida native started his business out of a single bakery in Hollywood, California.

But the cookies which originated from a family recipe reached the masses. And eventually grew to be one of the most well-known snack brands ever.

“Big was in, but Wally Amos dared to go small and perfected the ultimate bite-size chocolate chip cookie,” the brand’s website says.

“Iconic musicians and other Hollywood celebrities began singing the praises of the delicious cookies from a small bakery on Sunset.”