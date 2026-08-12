‘Walking Dead’ Star Lauren Cohan Has a New Man in Her Life

Lauren Cohan is in love, and she’ll gush about it to anyone who will listen.

Videos by Suggest

Cohan, who is currently starring on The Walking Dead: Dead City spoke to People about her new relationship, referring to her significant other as “my man.”

“They’re my heart,” the actress says of her unnamed beau. “I’m very lucky to have a person who’s a cocktail of good qualities.”

One of those good qualities is coming by to visit her while she’s on set. However, there are times where sleep feels more important than spending quality time together. The actress, who says she’s an early bird, claims after a long day she is “going to bed at 7:30 p.m.”

“Anytime after 8 I become completely loopy,” she confessed. “It’s no fun when my boyfriend comes to visit me because I’m like, ‘Oh, I love you. I’m so glad you’re here. Good night.’”

Photo by Robert Clark/AMC/Robert Clark/AMC

But even though she goes to bed early, she claims that being in a relationship is teaching her a lot. This includes giving her the space to find balance in all parts of her life.

“I am so fiercely independent,” she admitted. “I think maturity has shown me you can [be] ambitious with your career and make time for a relationship and find that it improves your career. For me, it makes my career more meaningful.”

Despite being in a wonderful relationship with her boyfriend, the 44-year-old actress joked that her “longest running relationship” has been starring as Maggie on The Walking Dead.

“It’s like a marriage for me,” she said of her time on the show. “It’s been like 15 years. It feels longer, weirdly.”

Calling the long-running series and its spin-offs “the greatest constant” in her life, she added, “I’ve had some of the biggest changes to my life while being on this show.”

And even though she is expanding her career goals to directing and writing her own feature films, she isn’t ready to say goodbye to the world of TWD anytime soon.

“Once you get to know characters in a different way, or once they let a new part of themselves be shown, a whole new world of possibility suddenly clicks,” she said. “As long as you can maintain good writing and the ability for people to change, I think the possibilities really are endless.”