Wade Boggs’ Physique at Age 68 Has Fans in Disbelief

Baseball legend Wade Boggs recently showed off his summer-ready beach body on social media, and fans couldn’t get over his impossibly fit physique.

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The 68-year-old Boston Red Sox icon took to X earlier this month to supposedly show off a snapshot of himself enjoying a bit of fishing on the open water. The hallmarks of an elderly angling ace were all there: mirror shades, a ratty ballcap, fingerless gloves, and a nice rod.

However, something was missing… Namely, Boggs’ shirt.

Just another great day on the water 💪🏻👍🎣 pic.twitter.com/dHF21AGslG — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) August 10, 2026

While the former third baseman’s caption read, “Just another great day on the water,” it’s clear he really wanted to show off something else. Chiselled shoulders, defined abs, pecs that would make Terry Crews jealous, and biceps with thick veins roping through them.

Fans and High-Profile Pals Admire Wade Boggs’ Physique: ‘GUNS IN THE SUN’

Unsurprisingly, avid fans of the male physique took the bait, showing their admiration in the replies to the steamy post.

“I gotta be honest here. I did not expect Wade Boggs to show up on my timeline looking like an absolute unit today,” one bewildered X user gushed.

“Wade Boggs: he likes his chicken plain, his Miller Lites cold, and his GUNS IN THE SUN,” another fan added.

Meanwhile, another aging fan admitted the former baseball player may inspire him to hit the gym.

“You give us older folks hope. You are in great shape,” they wrote.

However, it wasn’t just mere fans who lavished praise on Boggs’ ripped physique. Fellow sports personalities also entered the chat…

“100 walks, 200 hits or more for 7 straight years and the Red Sox said you were just a singles hitter.. if you looked like that when you played.. no complaints from the front office . Hope ur well,” Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer wrote.

“Looking great, Wade. Definitely doing the work. Made too much coin not to live long and spend it on you and your loved ones,” actor and former pro wrestler Kevin Nash added.

Of course, at least one onlooker had to crack wise about the cut Master Baiter.

“Dodgers just signed 68-year-old Wade Boggs to a 4 year, $180M deal after seeing this photo. $2M a year now… the other $172M deferred until 2047,” the fan joked.

The overwhelming and not at all disturbing praise may have deterred Boggs from posting another shirtless snap in the future.

But there’s still some summer left…