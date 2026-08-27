Leah Remini Joins Iconic Reality TV Show

King of Queens alum Leah Remini is set to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

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According to Variety, Remini will appear on Season 16 of the show along with new cast member Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Tracy Tutor.

The returning Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for Season 16 are Kyle Richards, Erika “Jayne” Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Bozoma Saint John, Rachel Zoe, and Sutton Stracke. Former cast members Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly are returning but will be just “friends” of the cast.

Despite Rihanna’s declaration that the Real Housewives fans need her, Amanda France will not be returning for Season 16.

Remini Has Been in Reality TV Before

Remini previously appeared in her own reality TV series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, from 2016 to 2019. The show followed Remini as she advocated against the Church of Scientology, which she was once part of.

She left the religious organization in 2013 and published a book about her experience, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology.

Although Remini hasn’t publicly spoken out about being cast on Real Housewives, Tutor has made her official announcement.

“Well … the secret’s officially out,” she declared in an Instagram post on August 19. “I’m joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and I could not be more excited for this next chapter.”

Tutor further stated, “Beverly Hills is home. I’ve raised my girls here, built my career here, and now apparently I’ve decided to let you all even further into my life.”

“Excited? Very. Nervous? A little. Likely to get into some trouble? Absolutely,” she added. “So what’s left to say but, Let’s f—ing go.”