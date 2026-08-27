hip-hop-artist-denied-bond-as-he-faces-felony-murder-charges

Hip-hop artist Lil’ Toonk is to remain behind bars after he denied bond while facing felony murder charges.

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According to 11Alive, the Georgia singer, whose real name is Tavorian Lindsey, appeared in court last week after he was connected to the 2024 shooting near the Georgia Tech campus. The incident left 17-year-old Ja’ Vuntae Vaughn dead.

Lil Toonk was arrested last month at a Lamar County club where he was performing. The hip-hop artist was taken into custody on a murder charge stemming from the attempted armed robbery.

Law enforcement in Atlanta revealed that Lil’ Toonk and Aquavion Sanders attempted to rob Vaughn and two other people during the 2024 incident. Vaughn was discovered in the breezeway of an apartment complex near the college campus. A second victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Marietta Street.

The other victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Lil’ Toonk is now facing 13 charges, which include two counts of attempted armed robbery and six counts of felony murder.

Lil’ Toonk’s Legal Team Says He Was Invited to the Apartment Where the Shooting Took Place

During the hearing, Lil’ Toonk’s legal team stated that not only did he not have a firearm in his possession at the time of the shooting, but he was invited to the apartment where the shooting took place.

One of the victims was living in the apartment at the time of the shooting. The hip-hop artist’s lawyers further noted that he was “not trying” to rob anyone.

However, the prosecution pointed out that there was surveillance video capturing him gesturing to his waistband as if he had a firearm. They also showed social media messages in which Lil’ Toonk admitted he had a gun on him during the shooting.

Multiple young people attended a party before the shooting, and a witness allegedly claimed that they heard the hip-hop artist making threatening remarks to one of the victims.

Lil’ Toonk remains in police custody.