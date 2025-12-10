Vogue Icon Anna Wintour Shades Trump Administration Official — Here’s Why

Proving that no one is safe from her criticism, Vogue icon Anna Wintour shades Trump Administration official Sean Duffy for his recent request that travelers be polite on planes.

During her recent appearance on The Rest Is Politics podcast, Wintour called Duffy’s request “ironic.”

“It was ironic to hear our Secretary of Transport urging the public ot be polite the same week our president was calling a female journalist ‘piggy’ and ‘ugly,'” Wintour pointed out. “Maybe they need to connect their messaging.”

Days before Thanksgiving, Duffy spoke about how the public should handle frustrating travel. “How do we maintain maybe some of that frustration we have as we travel this Thanksgiving season? Maybe we should say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to our pilots and our flight attendants.”

The Secretary of Transportation then encouraged the public to dress nicer for flights. “I think — again, I call this — just maybe dressing with some respect, you know, whether it’s a pair of jeans and a decent shirt,” he said. “And I would encourage people, maybe dress a little better, which encourages us to maybe behave all a little better.”

Duffy then added, “Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport. I think that’s positive.”

Anna Wintour Revealed She Spoke Against Trump’s Tariffs During White House Visit Earlier This Year

Elsewhere in the podcast, Anna Wintour recalled her visit to the White House earlier this year. She said she went to the People’s House to speak out against President Trump’s tariffs.

“I have advocated with the White House, and with the ministers here in the UK,” she stated. “To help support the fashion industry because it doesn’t always get the political attention it should.”

Wintour further weighed in on the use of AI in the journalism world. “Particularly in the age of AI, where everything is so mass and so easily accessible, I push hard to maintain our authority,” she explained. “Our belief in fact-checking, our belief in truth, our belief in reporting, our belief in journalism, and to maintain the highest standards, whatever the platform.”

Regarding President Trump’s sense of style, Wintour added, “I think he likes to be noticed.”