Vogue Announces Replacement for Longtime Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour

A little over two months after Anna Wintour stepped down from her Editor-in-Chief position at Vogue, the iconic fashion publication announced her replacement.

In a post on its website, Vogue revealed Chloe Malle is now the Head of Editoral Content for American Vogue.

In the new role, Malle will be the editor of Vogue.com as well as co-host of The Run-Through, which is Vogue’s weekly fashion and culture podcast. She will also lead the creative and editorial direction of the title and join Vogue’s 10 existing Heads of Editorial content around the world.

“Fashion and media are both evolving at breakneck speed,” Malle said while speaking about her new role. “And I am so thrilled – and awed – to be part of that.”

Although Wintour will be stepping back from her role, she will still lead the Heads of Editorial at Vogue, including Malle.

“I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor,” Malle pointed out.

Malle has been working for Vogue since 2011 as the publication’s Social Editor. She was a Contributing Editor of Vogue from 2016 to 2023.

Anna Wintour Reacts to Chloe Malle Being Her Replacement At Vogue

Speaking about Malle’s appointment, Wintour shared some details about the role hiring process.

“When it came to hiring someone to edit American Vogue, letting me turn my attention more intensively to Vogue’s multifaceted growth across its global audiences and publications and events like the Met Gala and Vogue World, I knew I had one chance to get it right,” Wintour said.

She then noted, “At a moment of change both within fashion and outside it, Vogue must continue to be both the standard-bearer and the boundary-pushing leader.”

Wintour further said Malle has proven she can find the balance between American Vogue’s “long, singular history” and its future on the front lines of the new.

“I am so excited to continue working with her,” Wintour continued. “As her mentor but also as her student, while she leads us and our audience where we’ve never been before.”

Wintour further shared that Malle has been a “secret weapon” of Vogue when it came to tracking fashion. ” But she is not so buried in the industry that she misses the world: Like the best designers, she understands fashion’s big picture, its role shaping not just what’s on the runway but the changing fabric of modern life.”

Wintour has been Editor-in-Chief at Vogue since 1988. Although she stepped down from Vogue, she isn’t retiring. She will be overseeing editorial for numerous brands.