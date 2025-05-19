Vocal Trump Supporter Kid Rock Slams Bruce Springsteen For ‘Punk Move’ Against the U.S. President

Well-known Trump supporter Kid Rock refuses to hold back, slamming Bruce Springsteen for his remarks against the U.S. president.

Videos by Suggest

Just before his performance at the Professional Bull Riders World Finals over the weekend, Kid Rock spoke to Fox and Friends about Bruce Springsteen and his comments about Trump during his shows in Manchester, England.

Kid Rock claimed that The Boss has “Trump Derangement Syndrome” (TDS) and described the rocker’s criticism towards President Trump as a “punk move.”

“Just another person with ‘TDS’ at the highest levels,” Kid Rock stated. “To be in Europe, talking junk about our President who gets up and works his a– for this country every day, and this administration is doing such great things. And thank God for him. To do that in Europe. What a punk move.”

Kid Rock then criticized Bruce Springsteen, stating he just wants to be in “good standing” with the Hollywood elite.

“This guy has, what $500 million, and he’s out there playing like he’s a working class hero?” Kid Rock noted. “And really to me, just wants to be in good standings with the Hollywood elite. I’m proud to say that I’m more of Hollywood’s Kryptonite.”

Springsteen took to the stage of his first Manchester show to speak out against President Trump’s administration.

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, and has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” Springsteen shared with the crowd. “Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against the authoritarianism, and let freedom ring. This is ‘Land of Hope and Dreams.”

President Trump Unleashes on Bruce Springsteen For Speaking Out Against Him

Following Springsteen’s first Manchester show, President Trump took to Truth Social and slammed The Boss for his remarks.

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States,” the world leader wrote. “Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics, and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy.”

He then described Springsteen as a “pushy obnoxious jerk who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden.”

“Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock,’ and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)?” Trump then added. “This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him.”

Springsteen responded to Trump’s remarks by speaking against him once again during the second Manchester show.

“In America, my home, they’re persecuting people for their right to free speech and voicing their dissent,” he stated. “That’s happening now. In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death. That’s happening now.”





