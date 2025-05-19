president-trump-brings-kamala-harris-into-his-feud-with-bruce-springsteen

Refusing to let up on his Bruce Springsteen criticism, President Donald Trump has brought his 2024 presidential election opponent, Kamala Harris, into the feud.

In a late-night post on Truth Social, the world leader unleashed accusations against Springsteen and Harris.

“How much did Kamala Harris pay Bruce Springsteen for his poor performance during her campaign for president?” President Trump asked. “Why did he accept that money if he is such a fan of hers? Isn’t that a major and illegal campaign contribution?”

He went on to ask why Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, and Bono also allegedly accepted money from the Harris campaign if they supported Harris. “I’m going to call for a major investigation into this matter,” Trump declared. “Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for endorsements, which is what Kama did, under the guise of paying for entertainment.”

President Trump further accused his former opponent of paying for a “very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowd.”

“It’s not legal!” he declared. “For these unpatriotic ‘entertainers,’ this was just a corrupt [and] unlawful way to capitalize on a broken system.”

He then added, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”

Bruce Springsteen Spoke Out Against President Trump While Performing Overseas

President Trump launched his feud against Bruce Springsteen late last week after “The Boss” heavily criticized him and his administration while performing overseas.

While on stage in Manchester, England, Springsteen expressed his First Amendment rights by calling out what he believed was wrong with the US president’s actions.

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, and has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” Springsteen told the crowd. “Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against the authoritarianism, and let freedom ring. This is ‘Land of Hope and Dreams.”

Following Trump’s first rant about him, Springsteen spoke out against the world leader once again during his second show in Manchester.

“In America, my home, they’re persecuting people for their right to free speech and voicing their dissent,” he stated. “That’s happening now. In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death. That’s happening now.”

The Boss further stated in America, those same “richest men” are taking “sadistic pleasure” in the pain they are inflicting on loyal American workers. “They’re rolling back historic civil rights legislation that led to a more just society. They’re abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those who are struggling for their freedom. That’s happening now.”







