Virginia Woman Charged With Murder After Allegedly Telling 911 She ‘Thinks’ She Shot Ex-Boyfriend

A 32-year-old Virginia woman, Ashlynn Blair, is accused of fatally shooting her ex-girlfriend. Allegedly, Blair called 911 and said that she “thinks” she had shot the man, and waited for authorities at a grocery store parking lot.

According to a release issued by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the incident occurred on Saturday, July 19. At around 12:40 p.m., deputies responded to a Giant parking lot located on Celebrate Virginia Parkway, where the individual responsible was waiting.

Allegedly, the caller, Blair, was the one who reported on the crime, saying at the time that she “thinks” she had shot her ex-boyfriend at a Rocky Run Road residence.

Simultaneously, deputies responded to both locations. Inside the Rocky Run Road residence, police found a 31-year-old man having suffered gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified by the SCSO.

A Stafford County resident, Mark White, told NBC4 how deputies surrounded the Rock Run Road house.

“I was out in the backyard with my dog, and I heard bullhorns, and I didn’t hear 100% of what was going on, but I heard something about the Stafford County sheriff or something like that,” White said. “I checked my phone and my neighbor said, ‘Hey, there’s a whole bunch of cops out front.”

Arrested And Charged

Meanwhile, at the Giant parking lot, police found Blair and detained her. Allegedly, the woman was in possession of the weapon used in the incident when she was arrested.

An investigation determined that the shooting was domestic-related, as per the SCSO. Ashlynn Blair was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She is currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim,” the SCSO concluded. “Out of respect for the victim’s family, the victim’s name is not being released at this time.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.