Virginia High School Coach Missing Amid Undefeated Football Season: What We Know

A massive search is underway for a Virginia high school coach, who is currently missing. No one has seen head football coach Travis Turner in days.

Turner is a football coach at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. No one has seen him since last Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, authorities officially declared him a missing person on Sunday after days of Turner being a no show.

Police went to Turner’s home on Thursday to investigate a complaint. However, they noted they did not plan to arrest the high school coach. They were conducting an investigation though. But Turner was no where to be found.

Turner’s disappearance comes amid an undefeated season for the football program at the high school. Over the weekend, with the head coach missing, the Bears were forced to play without their leader.

Head Coach Missing

The football team had an 11-0 regular season. They moved on to the regional semifinal with Jay Edwards stepping in as interim head coach. Under Edwards, they beat Graham High School in a 12-0 win.

Hopefully, their head coach will turn up before the team faces Ridgeview high School. Authorities are using K-9 units and drones to search for Turner.

“We have had the drones up in the air looking, searching,” Jason Day of the State Police said on WJHL. “We tried to, get the state police aviation, but they were unable to fly yesterday because of the weather. We’ve had, K-9 units, bloodhounds from local departments, sheriff’s office here, and wise state police dogs into the woods, searching, you know, the local area of last known, place where, Mr. Turner may have been or had seen.”

Meanwhile, the high school has placed an unidentified Wise County Schools staff member on leave. It’s unknown if this is related to the missing football coach or not.

“At this time, a staff member has been placed on administrative leave with pay while an external agency reviews an allegation that was reported to us. This is standard procedure and not a determination of wrongdoing. The division cannot comment further,” Wise County Schools said in a statement.