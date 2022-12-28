Turn Your Morning Omelet Into A Sandwich With This Clever Cooking Hack

On a hectic morning, making breakfast sammies with jammy eggs and gooey cheese can prove to be quite a challenge. So when you don’t have enough time to fumble around the kitchen assembling multiple ingredients, a simple omelet will do.

But one viral omelet hack is changing the breakfast game forever by turning any ordinary omelet into a savory swoon-worthy sandwich. Inspired by Indian bread omelets, this simple yet brilliant one-pan breakfast dish will make you wonder why you never thought of it sooner!

Indian bread omelets, often sold by street vendors in (you guessed it) India, are essentially a fusion of omelets and grilled cheese sandwiches. As with a traditional omelet, it starts off by beating two eggs, adding seasonings, and pouring the liquid into a pan.

In order to transform this dish into a sandwich, two pieces of bread are placed directly into the eggy mixture before flipping it over. As the eggs cook around the bread, the two ingredients fuse together for easy flipping. Now you have the perfect canvas for your omelet sandwich.

And what’s a sandwich without the fixings? After flipping the omelet, simply top one side with the fillings of your choice. The YouTube channel Indulgent Eats shared its take on this viral egg sandwich, which included bacon and crispy cheese.

You can load up your sandwich with whatever seasonings, veggies, condiments, cheese, and protein you prefer.

Go classic with smoked deli ham and cheddar cheese paired with diced onions and peppers, or try a lighter take with spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes paired with mozzarella.

After adding the fillings, simply tuck in the omelet on each side and fold one slice of bread on top of the other to complete your sandwich.

You can amp up the flavor even more by experimenting with various types of bread. Sourdough, multigrain, and potato bread are among our favorites. As for cheese, a blend of cheddar, Gruyere, and parmesan would be just the thing to add some delicious ooey-gooey goodness.

