2 Dead After Plane Crashes, Bursts Into Flame Near Popular Air Show

Authorities reported that two people have died following a plane crash near a Wisconsin air show this week.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office reported that first responders from their team, several fire departments, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the NTSB attended to an accident that took place in a farm field in the town of Nekimi. The incident occurred shortly before 12:15 p.m. local time on Monday, July 22.

When first responders arrived, they discovered the plane fully engulfed in flames. Tragically, the two occupants inside were pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office’s statement.

The location is approximately two miles south of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture showcase in Oshkosh, one of the world’s largest air shows and conventions.

The authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the victims, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation by the NTSB, according to the sheriff’s office.

EAA Director of Communications, Dick Knapinski, informed USA Today that the aircraft involved in the crash was a private plane, unaffiliated with the event. The incident occurred hours before the event’s scheduled aircraft rides or shows were set to begin.

Those at the Site of the Air Show Plane Crash Describe the Scene

Brian Bradley, the owner of the field where the crash occurred, was relaxing at home when he suddenly received a call from his agronomist, Dennis Klumpers. Dennis urged him to immediately contact 911.

Klumpers explained that after finishing his inspection of the field for wheat control and insects, he walked away and heard a popping sound. When he turned his shoulder, he saw flames.

“It’s not something you see every day,” Klumpers told USA Today. “I didn’t hear engine problems and it didn’t sound like they were trying to land in the fields.”

Klumpers reported hearing no cries for help, nor did he witness anyone attempting to escape the crashed plane. Bradley, who has lived on this land his entire life, had never encountered anything like this before.

The 71st EAA AirVenture Oshkosh runs from July 22-28 at Wittman Regional Airport. This convention attracts over 650,000 attendees and showcases 10,000 aircraft, including 2,372 international visitors and 848 commercial exhibitors.

The 2024 event is set to feature several new attractions. These included performances by two military demonstration teams and an appearance by U.S. Air Force member and Miss America, Madison Marsh.