vice-president-jd-vance-addresses-speculation-about-his-marriage

Following weeks of speculation about his marriage, Vice President JD Vance is ready to address the gossip publicly.

Videos by Suggest

During a recent interview with NBC News, JD Vance stated that he and his wife, Usha, have found humor in the rumors. “I think that we kind of get a kick out of it,” he explained. “With anything in life, you take the good with the bad.”

He then said, “You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too. But our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been, and I think Usha’s really taken to it, and it’s been kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved in this new role.”

The rumors started circulating after JD Vance and Erika Kirk shared an “intimate” hug during a recent Turning Point USA event. The Second Lady was later spotted without her wedding ring while at Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

When asked if the rumors have been hard on him and Usha, JD Vance replied, “It’s funny. I actually don’t think that it’s tough.”

The couple has been married for over a decade and shares three children.

Vice President JD Vance Recalls His Wife Recently Forgetting Her Wedding Ring at Home

Continuing the discussion of his marriage, JD Vance recalled that Usha accidentally left her wedding ring at home just as the two were heading to an event.

“She was like, ‘Oh, if I don’t go back and get them, there’s going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media,'” he said. “And I was like, let them. It’s not even worth the trip to run back upstairs. So we actually have a little bit of fun with it. And we thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny.”

However, the Vice President did admit that the rumors have been difficult with his family in certain ways. “I’m not going to pretend that it isn’t. But it’s the sacrifice that we signed up for.”

He further pointed out, “I think that there’s always a limelight on the kids, and that’s both good and bad. Our 8-year-old really doesn’t like it. He wants to have as private of a life as possible. When we come to an event in the White House, and he sees the cameras, he doesn’t love it, and so we try to keep him out of that limelight as much as possible.”

Vance then spoke about how his younger children have handled life in the spotlight. “On the flip side, our 5-year-old, who’s a little bit more like me, he probably likes it too much. He loves the fact that wherever he goes, people treat him very specially. They always give him candy or cookies.