Vice President JD Vance Hosts ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ Days After the Conservative Commentator’s Death

Less than a week after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, Vice President JD Vance hosted the late right-wing pundit’s self-titled Rumble show.

While recording from his office inside the White House, Vance described Kirk as a “true friend” of his as well as the “smartest political operative” he had ever met.

“I owe so much to Charlie,” Vance said about Kirk.

During the episode, the vice president spoke about what he describes as terrorist violence from the left.

“This is not a both-sides problem,” Vance alleged. “One side has a much bigger and [more] malignant problem, and that is the truth we must be told. That problem has terrible consequences.”

He further pointed out that there could be “no unity” with those who act out the violence and made a vow to eliminate the problem.

“We will explore every option to bring real unity to our country,” he said. “And stop those who will kill Americans because they don’t like what they say.”

Vance also addressed the lies about Kirk and how he was blamed for the assassination. He promised the Trump administration would take action to stop anyone who would kill another person for having an opinion.

“I’m desperate for our country to be united in condemnation of the actions and the ideas that killed my friend,” Vance said. “I want it so badly that I will tell you a difficult truth. We can only have it with people who acknowledge that political violence is unacceptable.”

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10 while at Utah Valley University for his The American Comeback Tour. As he was debating gun violence in the US, the influencer was struck in the neck by a single bullet.

The suspect, Tyler Robinson, turned himself in on Sept. 11.

Vice President JD Vance Went to Utah to Transport Charlie Kirk’s Body Back to Arizona on Air Force Two

On Sept. 11, Vice President JD Vance canceled his appearance at a 9/11 memorial event in New York City to fly to Utah and transport Charlie Kirk’s body back to the Turning Point USA founder’s home in Arizona.

Vance’s wife and Second Lady, Usha, accompanied him and was seen consoling Kirk’s wife, Erika, as the coffin was placed on Air Force Two.

In a post on X, Vice Vance paid tribute to Charlie Kirk. “Charlie was one of the first people I called when I thought about running for Senate in early 2021. I was interested but skeptical there was a pathway. We talked through everything, from the strategy to the fundraising to the grassroots of the movement he knew so well.”

Vance then wrote, “He introduced me to some of the people who would run my campaign and also to Donald Trump Jr. ‘Like his dad, he’s misunderstood. He’s extremely smart, and very much on our wavelength.’ Don took a call from me because Charlie asked him too.”

The politician further stated that even before he committed to running for the Senate, Kirk had him speak to his donors at a Turning Point USA event. Kirk gave him advice on his approach and gave him honest feedback. The conservative influencer helped his polling increase.

Vance also said that Kirk advocated for him to become the vice presidential nominee and had been there for him.

After referring to Kirk as a true friend, Vance added, “You ran a good race, my friend. We’ve got it from here.”