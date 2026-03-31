‘Very Scary Situation’: Country Group’s Tour Bus Goes up in Flames

Members of the country band LANCO escaped unharmed after their tour bus caught fire in Iowa.

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The fire broke out in the early morning of March 16, 2026. The band was traveling near Des Moines following a performance, en route to Nashville. According to Billboard and Instagram announcements, the tour bus got stuck in a blizzard and became immobile.

The LANCO lead singer Brandon Lancaster said that the band was debating whether to stay on the bus and ride it out. Ultimately, however, they opted to stay the night in a hotel. Pella police escorted the band members, crew, and opening acts to nearby hotels so they could stay the night.

Despite the evacuation earlier in the night, the bus driver opted to stay behind, to keep an eye on the bus. Per Billboard, he awoke to the sudden fire. He thankfully managed to make it out alive with only minor injuries.

Although the bus was totalled, as shown in footage shared by the band, damage to equipment was minimal. The equipment trailer was undamaged, although the band did lose some instruments.

LANCO Grateful To Be Alive And Well After Tour Bus Fire

Lancaster told the outlet, “It’s been a surreal 18 hours honestly, and we are so thankful that everyone on board is safe and sound. It was a very scary situation and I can’t imagine what would have happened if we all decided to sleep on the bus. I know God was watching over us.”

In the video he shared, he further expressed his gratitude. He couldn’t imagine the panic and potentially life-threatening injuries that could have happened if all 12 of them had been on the bus at the time of the fire.

The band eventually made it back to Nashville. No news of postponing or cancelling any upcoming shows has been announced. So the fire thankfully hasn’t seemed to have impeded the band too much.

“Looking forward to being back out next weekend in Florida,” the band wrote.