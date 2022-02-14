5 Chic Ways To Incorporate Pantone’s Color Of The Year Into Your Wardrobe

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Despite the turmoil of recent years, there has also been an overall shift, a collective readiness to move forward towards a brighter future with limitless potential. Our physical and digital lives have recently come to a crossroads. As the concept of the metaverse opens the digital world to the masses, exciting developments are taking place. Further, exposing more people to the world of NFTs, crypto, and blockchain technology.

According to Pantone, as the internet evolves, it also radiates a mystifying color signaling newness. In anticipation of the future, Pantone unveiled its 2022 Color of the Year: Very Peri (Pantone 17-3938).

Very Peri is described as a dynamic periwinkle blue with a violet-red undertone. In the initial announcement, Pantone said the empowering mix was the “happiest and warmest of all the blue hues.” Furthermore, the new hue, “illustrates the fusion of modern life and how color trends in the digital world are being manifested in the physical world and vice versa.”

“Creating a new color for the first time in the history of our Pantone Color of the Year educational color program reflects the global innovation and transformation taking place.” Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute stated in the announcement.

“As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication and as a way to express and affect ideas and emotions and engage and connect, the complexity of this new red-violet-infused blue hue highlights the expansive possibilities that lie before us,” she added.

Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute also noted in the announcement, “As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue color family.”

Eiseman further explained, “Encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.”

Shop The ‘Very Peri’ Color Of The Year

Even if you aren’t quite ready to dive into the wild west that is cryptocurrency, or buy your first NFT on OpenSea, you can still rock Very Peri, which highlights the possibilities that lie ahead. Check out these gorgeous looks featuring the futuristic lavender hue below.

1. WAFY x Emma Rose Love Story Knit Miniskirt

A Y2K revival has re-established miniskirts as a fashion staple. Don’t worry, the secret to pulling off this early 2000s trend is simple; wear purple. A lavender hue is featured on the WAYF x Emma Rose Love Story Knit Miniskirt, which channels Pantone’s Very Peri shade.

Fuzzy yarns create a retro-inspired style on this hip-hugging skirt. Shop the look at Nordstrom for $59.00.

2. Loulou Studio Batiki Cashmere Crop Cardigan

With its thin, lightweight fabric and stylish deep v-neck, the Batiki Crop Cardigan in lush lavender is reminiscent of Rebecca Taylor’s Barely There Cardigan. You can wear this plunging neckline solo or with a camisole. While similar, the Baktiki sports a sexier cropped fit that is inspired by the 90s.

Grab this Mongolian-cashmere cardigan at Nordstrom for $375.00.

3. APL TechLoom Wave Hybrid Running Shoe

Pantone’s 2022 color of the year extends beyond apparel. TechLoom Wave periwinkle kicks by APL are perfect for getting your steps in or for a cardio workout at the gym. These Techloom Wave sneakers have integrated laces that tie for a custom fit or can be removed for a slip-on look.

Apart from its luxurious comfort, the TechLoom Wave also features responsive energy and structural integrity. Get fit in these trendy peri-slam dunks available at Nordstorm starting at $168.75.

4. Bottega Veneta Mini Cassette Drawstring Bucket Bag

This Mini Cassette Drawstring Bucket Bag by Bottega Veneta has it all, when it comes to 2022’s hottest style trends! Its mini bucket silhouette pays homage to the Y2K fashion that is roaring back into style. Moreover, the soft lavender tone on the brand’s signature intrecciato weave is similar to Pantone’s Very Peri hue.

Bring the Bottega Venta Mini Cassette Drawstring Bucket Bag into your purse collection. Available at Nordstrom for $1,100.00.

5. Zella Live In High-Waisted Leggings

In the world of leggings, the Zella Live In High-Waisted Leggings is regarded as the holy grail! Exceptionally comfortable, stretchy, soft, and not see-through, these leggings are an absolute must-have for legging enthusiasts. Furthermore, this particular pair from Zella has a funky pattern that evokes Pantone’s Very Peri with hints of liliac and lavender.

Get your zen on with Zella’s Live In High Waist Ankle Performance Leggings today! Available at Nordstrom for $65.00.

