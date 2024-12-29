Vera Wang, 75, Looks Decades Younger in Pic With Her Daughters

Proving to have age-less beauty, fashion icon Vera Wang looked decades younger in Christmas photos featuring her adopted daughters Cecilia and Josephine Becker.

Wang took to Instagram to share photos of the trio posing in all-purple ensembles while celebrating a “purple” holiday.

“Wishing EVERYONE a HEAVENLY purple X-MAS from my family to yours,” the famous fashion designer declared in the post’s caption.

All three women were wearing Vera Wang gowns while standing next to Christmas trees with purple lights. Wang herself donned a short dress with a black top as well as a long train, which had “X-MAS” stitched at the bottom. She also had a feathery headpiece by Eric Charles-Donatien and black platform heels.

Wang also shared more details about her holiday decor in a separate Instagram post. The glassware and dinnerware are from Wang’s collaboration with Wedgwood.

“PURPLE WONDERLAND,” she gushed.”Wishing everyone a Healthy, Happy, Safe, and Wonderful X-Mas…”

The post also showed an up-close view of the fashion designer’s dress as she stood to what looked like an all-purple birthday cake.

Wang made a third Instagram post featuring her on a spiral staircase in her ensemble.

“FEELING MAJESTIC !!! … Hahaha…Romance is in the air,” she wrote.

Wang shares her adopted daughters with her ex-husband, Arthur Becker, whom she was married to from 1989 to 2012. Although they stayed out of their mother’s spotlight during their younger years, Wang’s daughters have attended some red-carpet events with her.

Vera Wang Once Said She Has a ‘Hippie’ Approach to Raising Her Daughters

During a 2011 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Wang said she had an opposite approach to raising her daughters than that of her own strict mother.

“My mother was extremely controlled, sort of flawless. And I always tend to be a bit more hippie,” she stated. “She was a Tiger Mother… But she really tried to encourage me to be who I was.”

Wang then said that she tried to be more “hands-off” with her daughters.

“I don’t live through my kids,” she said. “But I do know what will happen in life, and I just want them well prepared.”

Wang also said that her daughters didn’t seem to have any interest in following in her fashion design footsteps, noting, “I’m sure they remember me as always exhausted.”

In regards to her own parents’ expectations, Wang said they had expected her to become a competitive ice skater.

“I was trying to manage school and training for the Olympics and ended up not doing well at either,” she added. “That was a big lesson in my life. My mother expected both.”