vanessa-hudgens-shares-baby-bump-photos-while-heading-to-edm-concert

Vanessa Hudgens rocked her growing baby bump as hard as the beats at an EDM concert over the weekend.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old Spring Breakers star showed off her bump in a crop top, sharing snaps from Rüfüs Du Sol’s Saturday concert in Los Angeles. Her post follows the recent announcement that she and her husband, Cole Tucker, are expecting their second child.

The High School Musical actress and Tucker, a former baseball player aged 29, are already proud parents to their first child (whose name and sex remain under wraps), born in July 2024.

“What an epic night,” she wrote, tagging the alternative electronic band made up of Tyrone Lindqvist, Jon George, and James Hunt.

Before the concert, Hudgens posed in a white lace-up blouse, leaving the bottom half undone to show her adorable baby bump. She paired it with low-rise wide-leg jeans, chunky black boots, and a navy-blue suede coat with fur trim for a cute, effortless look.

She wore her reven hair in natural, tight ringlets and completed the look with a pair of purple-tinted sunglasses.

Hudgens also shared a playful snap, throwing up the ‘rock on’ hand gesture and sticking out her tongue, all while rocking her mama-to-be glow.

Image via Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens

In the post, Hudgens shared a video of fans holding up their phones, creating a sea of lights during the concert. She also recorded the fireworks at the end of the show while dancing in the crowd.

Fans Gush Over Vanessa Hudgens and Her Growing Baby Bump

Of course, the star’s over 50 million Instagram followers rushed to the comments section to lavish praise on her precious bun in the oven.

“Between you and Rihanna y y’all might be my fav pregnant women,” a top comment read. “Hottest mama, wow,” a second fan gushed. “It’s giving Almost Famous Penny Lane vibes,” a third fan added, noting Hudgens’ resemblance to Kate Hudson’s character in the 2000 Cameron Crowe film.

“You’re the coolest mama,” yet another fan chimed in.

Hudgens announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in July, sharing photos with her husband and showing off her baby bump to her followers.

“Round two!!!!” she captioned the sweet post.