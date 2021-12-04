Tips For Picking And Using Crystals For Self-Love

Self-love is more than just the latest buzzword—it’s changing habits to improve your relationship with yourself. Using spiritual tools like crystals for self-love is the best way to clear blockages and give your efforts a vibrational boost.

Since crystals carry a natural positive vibration, they transfer their energy to you while you’re using them. This is why using crystals for self-love will intensify your overall results. It’s important to focus on using the best crystals for self-love though.

Once you find the right crystal, it’s time to put it to work. Crystals can be used in various ways, including wearing them as jewelry, holding them during meditation, having them around while journaling, and using them in the bathtub. Just be wary to not put them in the water, some will rust or literally dissolve!

The Importance Of Self-Love

Improving the relationship you have with yourself will ultimately help to strengthen the relationships you have with others. If you can’t show yourself compassion and love, how do you expect to show it towards others? Self-love can also help you raise your vibration level, which helps the manifestation of your goals using the law of attraction.

It’s also believed that self-love improves mental health by reducing depression and anxiety. By prioritizing yourself and your needs you’ll feel less stressed, achieve self-acceptance, and be happier overall.

The Different Crystals For Self-Love

Using crystals for self-love will add its positive energy to yours, turning you into a magnet for positivity. You can use crystals for self-love by placing a stone near your beauty and self-care products for several hours allowing them to absorb its energy or by adding it to your bath (please make sure to check it’s water safe!).

Rose Quartz

Rose quartz is a pink and pearly crystal used for attracting love of all kinds. It opens you up to new levels of patience, compassion, and forgiveness towards others and most importantly, towards yourself. Rose quartz is one of the best stones to help you work through blockages regarding self-worth and confidence. Using it will remind you of your value and that you are deserving of love.

The rose quartz stone is linked to both the Heart and the Throat Chakra. It opens up users to more than just love, as it promotes healing communication among family and promotes a deeper bond with others. If your Heart Chakra is blocked you may find yourself stuck in a codependent relationship, be overly jealous, have trust issues, and feel unworthy of love.

Rose quartz has a vibration level that can fix these relationship issues by serving those looking to reduce feelings of self-sabotage, improve their self-esteem, and any parents looking to strengthen their bond with their kids. When used for self-love, rose quartz can help you feel connected and comforted as it repairs your alignment.

Amazonite

Amazonite comes in various shades of green and blue and is bound with warrior energy. This strength originated with the Amazonite warriors who used amazonite stones on their shields. The crystal has also adorned the tombs of queens, Egyptian pharaohs, and other powerful leaders.

Amazonite stones are ideal for easing the nervous system as it’s linked to reducing stress and anxiety. It is also great for those who struggle with setting and maintaining healthy boundaries. Using this crystal for self-love will lead to courage, honesty, and openness. It also cultivates rational thinking, tranquillity, and compassion.

As a stone that connects with the Heart and Throat Chakra, Amazonite aids open communication and self-expression. It also reduces melancholy and steers users away from destructive behavior caused by pain or disappointment. Like rose quartz crystals, these stones have energy that boosts self-esteem and patience, making them an ideal option for self-love practices.

Rhodonite

Rhodonite crystals are usually pink with black spots and white veins. Focusing on the Heart and Root Chakra, this crystal improves self-confidence and promotes emotional independence. When used for self-love, rhodonite can give users inner strength and healing, making it the ideal crystal to help you get over a breakup or grief.

Rhodonite focuses on complete soul nourishment. It encourages users to be more compassionate to themselves, promoting recognition and awakening of talents. This crystal will keep you balanced by pushing you away from self-destructive habits and towards the clean energy of your Heart Chakra space.

Use rhodonite as your self-love crystal when you’ve experienced a trauma that took a toll on your confidence. These stones can help to comfort you during difficult times and encourage you to forgive, rebuild, and move forward.

Carnelian

Carnelian crystals are shades of red and orange and are said to balance and open the Sacral Chakra. Their energy provides strength, passion, and bravery specifically for those who fear public speaking. Known as “The Singer’s Stone,” carnelian crystals can help the timid speak or sing in front of an audience. In ancient times, warriors wore these beautiful stones around their necks to heighten their courage and strength during battle.

Carnelian also increases coordination during physical activity as it stimulates the muscles and improves oxygen flow. It can even help to stimulate sex drive and boost fertility. Also referred to as “The Artist’s Stone,” carnelian crystals will help get your creatives juices flowing, inspiring you to draw, paint, write, dance, sing, and more.

The carnelian connects to three lower Chakras, the first being the Root Chakra which keeps users grounded and balanced. These stones are also linked to the Sacral Chakra, which improves attitudes and stimulates appetites, and also connects to the Solar Plexus Chakra, which oversees our character and ego and helps users overcome any obstacles they face. They should be used when your self-love needs a more aggressive approach.

Citrine

Citrine ranges in color from light yellow to gold and functions as a self-love crystal that provides users a pick-me-up. Its bright energy helps chase away negativity by instilling in users the power of positivity, and the strength of a warrior. Citrine stones are often compared to the sun as they offer similar benefits such as physical warmth and mood-lifting.

Using citrine appeals to both the Solar Plexus and the Sacral Chakra. The Solar Plexus Chakra gives us our warrior strength and power. If the Solar Plexus Chakra is blocked you may struggle with your confidence, and have a hard time keeping negative energy out. The Sacral Chakra connects to desire, creativity, and intimacy. If your Sacral Chakra is blocked, you may feel overwhelmed and have feelings of detachment.

Using citrine crystals for self-love will help you attract feelings of optimism, self-worth, and creativity. It’ll help you stay grounded, ward off negative energy, and draw out your inner strength. Any worries or struggles you may be having will roll off your shoulders and help you to remain positive.

Rhodochrosite

Rhodochrosite crystals are salmon in color, rightfully named after the Greek word for pink. They connect to the Heart Chakra and can help you unearth love and mercy. These stones also promote healing from trauma and suppressed memories from present or past lives. When trauma from past lives impacts your current life, it can create unwanted barriers that prevent you from being open to love and relationships.

Rhodochrosite vibrates with love energy that heals your heart, energy field, and Use rhodochrosite crystals to attract love to your life, settle matters of the heart, and reduce self-doubt. It’ll help you learn to be compassionate towards others as well as yourself. They encourage you to open yourself up to relationships without judgment or expectations and will soften the blow when future heartaches come your way. A lesser-known benefit of rhodochrosite is that it can bring friends or family members you’ve lost touch with back into your life. They’ll help you get in touch with your inner child, lead you to forgiveness, and find your path in life.