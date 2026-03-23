usher-and-justin-bieber-reportedly-have-heated-argument-at-oscars-party

In what might be the least intimidating celebrity showdown of all time, Usher and Justin Bieber reportedly “got it bad” at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s exclusive Oscars after-party.

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TMZ reported that the March 15 altercation was physical, but sources close to Bieber insisted there was “no physical contact,” calling the conversation “intense.”

Another source told the outlet that the “Hey Daddy” singer approached Bieber with “energy and anger,” leading to a “heated exchange.” The argument was reportedly brief.

According to the outlet, Bieber has been trying to distance himself from his past, which includes his “Somebody to Love” collaborator, Usher Raymond. A source also told TMZ that the “Baby” singer has “always been rude” to his former mentor.

Reportedly, police were not called to the scene.

The party had a star-studded guest list that reportedly included Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet, and Kylie Jenner.

Justin Bieber and Usher attend a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors on October 19, 2021. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)



Meanwhile, Bieber and Usher haven’t been seen together in public for years. According to TMZ, the last time they were spotted in the same place was in 2022 at Coeur d’Alene Lake in Idaho.

Veteran Rapper Mocks Reported Usher and Justin Bieber Spat

Of course, 50 Cent couldn’t resist weighing in. The veteran rapper shared a fake picture of the alleged altercation between Usher and Bieber at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscars afterparty.

On March 21, the rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, posted a viral, AI-generated picture of the two singers angrily holding each other as Bieber yells in Usher’s face.

“I was a baby, why you let him do that to me. THAT’s what I thought when [I] saw this picture, “ the merciless rapper captioned the image.

50 Cent’s comments appear to reference rumors that Diddy sexually assaulted Bieber. The singer denied these allegations in a statement last year.

“Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him,” a spokesperson said for Bieber. “Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve,” the spokesperson added.

Usher, who signed Bieber in 2008, was a mentor to the pop star and a mentee to Diddy.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Justin Bieber circa 2010. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Last year, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced the “Finna Get Loose” rapper to four years and two months in prison. This sentencing came three months after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy was acquitted of more severe sex trafficking and racketeering charges, which could have carried a life sentence.