us-speaker-mike-johnson-claims-president-trump-was-fbi-informant-in-jeffrey-epstein-case

As the Trump administration continues to be pressured to release all of the Jeffrey Epstein files, US speaker Mike Johnson makes a wild claim about how President Trump was involved in the infamous case.

While defending Trump’s past association with Epstein, Johnson claimed that the US president was previously an FBI informant and had shared intel with law enforcement about Epstein’s trafficking crimes.

“When he first heard the rumor, he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago,” Johnson said about Trump. “He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down.”

President Trump and his administration have continuously been pressured to release all of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which include Epstein’s client list. Although she announced in February that the list was in the files on her desk, US Attorney General Pam Bondi recently declared there was no actual list.

Numerous members of Congress have continued to voice their concerns about the situation, including Georgia Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kentucky Republican representative Thomas Massie. Both are ready to take to the House floor with a list of clients created by the Epstein victims.

The victims spoke on the Capitol steps last week, encouraging the Trump administration to release the files. However, President Trump continues to push back, claiming the files are a “hoax” and blaming the Democrats for making it up.

President Trump Had a Different Reason for Barring Jeffrey Epstein From His Mar-a-Lago Resort

President Trump said in late July that he had banned Jeffrey Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago property. However, he gave a different reasoning for the ban.

“He took people that worked for me,” Trump stated. “And I told him, ‘Don’t do it anymore.’ And he did it.”

After he failed to heed Trump’s warning, Epstein was barred from the Palm Beach, Florida, resort. “I said, ‘Stay the hell out of here,” Trump said.

The employees Epstein had “stolen” from Trump were from the resort’s spa.

“The answer is yes, they were in the spa,” Trump confirmed. “I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa.’ And he was fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again.”

President Trump further mentioned that among those whom Jeffrey Epstein took was Virginia Giuffre, a key accuser of Epstein and his associate/former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

“I think she worked at the spa,” Trump confirmed about Giuffre. “I think that was one of the people. He stole her, and by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know, none whatsoever.”

Giuffre died by suicide earlier this year. President Trump has never claimed he was an informant in the case.