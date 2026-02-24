us-announces-shelter-in-place-warnings-for-tourist-destinations

Following the death of Mexican cartel leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, the U.S. issued shelter-in-place warnings for tourist destinations in Mexico.

Over the weekend, the United States Department of State shelter-in-place warnings for tourist destinations such as Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, Guadalajara, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon.

“Due to ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, U.S. citizens in the named locations should shelter in place until further notice,” the announcement reads.

The Department of State further advised U.S. citizens in the affected areas to avoid areas around law enforcement activity. The tourists are also to avoid crowds and to “seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movement” for the time being.

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico also announced “The situation has returned to normal in the following areas: Baja California (including Tijuana, Tecate, and Ensenada), Quintana Roo State (including Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum), Colima, Guanajuato, Estado de Mexico, Nuevo Leon, Oaxaca, Puebla, Queretaro, San Luis Potosi, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, and Zacatecas.”

The statement further stated, “All US government staff at Consulate General Monterrey continue to be directed to remain in the Monterrey metropolitan area. U.S. government staff at Consulate General Tijuana are following a 6pm to 6am curfew.”

All airports in Mexico are open, and most airports are operating normally. However, officials have not received any security-related disruption information at airports other than Guadalajara or Puerto Vallarta.

“Some, but not all, scheduled flights are departing from Guadalajara,” the statement noted. “And flights have begun departing Puerto Vallarta as well.”

U.S. citizens are to check CAPUFE on X for status or road closures. They are also to monitor local media for updates.

The Shelter-in-Place Warnings Were Issued Following a Mexican Military Operation Against a Cartel

The warnings were issued after the Mexican military conducted an operation against the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Mexico’s Ministry of National Defense confirmed details about the operation, stating Mexican military personnel were attacked during the situation. The Ministry revealed that the operation led to the death of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes. Six other cartel members were also killed in the operation.

It was further reported that three members of the military were injured in the operation.