US House Speaker Mike Johnson Says There’s No ‘Path’ For a Third Trump Term

Despite President Trump’s subtle hints for a 2028 presidential campaign, US House Speaker Mike Johnson stresses there is no “path” for a third Trump term.

Videos by Suggest

While being asked by reporters about the world leader floating a third term, Johnson shattered MAGA supporter dreams by stating term limit facts.

“Well, there’s the 22nd amendment,” he explained to reporters, per Politico. “It’s been a great run, but I think the president knows, and he and I’ve talked about, the constriction of the Constitution.”

According to the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution, no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice. The amendment was passed by Congress in 1947 and was later ratified in 1951.

Speculation about a third Trump term began after former White House chief of staff Steve Bannon claimed there was a plan to get the world leader to run again.

“He’s going to get a third term… So, Trump is going to be president in ’28,” he told The Economist last week. “And people just ought to get accommodated with that.”

Bannon further claimed, “At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is. But there is a plan. We had longer odds in ’16 and longer odds in ’24 than we’ve got in ’28.”

When asked if the Trump administration would try to undermine the 22nd Amendment, Bannon said it would be the will of the American People. “If the American people, with the mechanisms we have, put Trump back in office,” he said. “Are the American people tearing up the Constitution?”

“The only way President Trump wins in 2028, and continues to stay in office, is by the way of the American people,” he added. “And the will of the American people is what the Constitution embodies.”

President Trump Also Spoke Out About a Potential Third Term

Meanwhile, President Trump weighed in on the speculation about a third term.

“I would love to do it,” he told while en route to Japan. “I have my best numbers ever, it’s very terrible, I have my best numbers.”

However, the president ruled out running as JD Vance’s Vice President pick to side-step the 22nd Amendment. “I think the people wouldn’t like that,” he said about the vice president pick idea. “It’s too cute. It wouldn’t be right.”

“All I can tell you is that we have a great group of people, which [the Democrats] don’t,” he continued. “They have [Texas Rep] Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. They have AOC who is low IQ.”

“You give her an IQ test, have her pass the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed,” he added. “I took very hard.”

Trump has also hinted at another presidential campaign by having “Trump 2028” merchandise at the White House.





