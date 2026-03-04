Authorities ‘Currently Investigating’ Death of Discovery Channel Star Todd Meadows

The U.S. Coast Guard is now investigating the death of Deadliest Catch’s Todd Meadows after he “fell overboard.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District revealed in a statement to PEOPLE that Meadows passed away on Feb. 25 when he “fell overboard” while on the job in Alaska. He was 25 years old.

“Coast Guard watchstanders at the Arctic District command center in Juneau received notification from the fishing vessel Aleutian Lady,” the statement reads. “Reporting that a crew member by the name of Todd Meadows fell overboard approximately 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor.”

The U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District revealed he was recovered unresponsive by the crew approximately 10 minutes after going overboard. “First aid and attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful, and the crew transported the deceased to Dutch Harbor.”

The U.S. Coast Guard officials are “currently investigating this situation.”

“As the nation’s leading marine safety organization, the Coast Guard investigates marine casualties and accidents to uncover their causes and initiate necessary corrective actions,” the statement noted.

The ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star’s Death Was Announced Earlier This Week

Rick Shelford, the captain of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea, announced Meadows’ death in a Facebook post earlier this week.

“Todd was the newest member of our crew,” Shelford wrote. “He quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away. His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.”

Praising Meadows’ love for his children, family, and life, Shelford also shared, “He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him. Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express. We ask that you lift Todd’s children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him.”

Shelford then added, “Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood. Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again.”

A Discovery Channel spokesperson also issued a statement following Meadows’ sudden death. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows.”

“This is a devastating loss,” the spokesperson added. “And our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

A GoFundMe has launched for Meadows’ family. More than $36,000 has already been raised from nearly 625 donations.