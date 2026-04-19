Caitlyn Jenner Seeks Help From President Trump After US Transgender Policy Causes ‘Safety’ Passport Issue

Vocal President Trump supporter Caitlyn Jenner has turned to the world leader for help after the US transgender policy caused a “safety” passport issue.

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During her recent appearance on the Tomi Lahren Is Fearless podcast, Jenner stated she was unable to change her passport’s gender marker due to an executive order Trump signed on the first day of his second term.

The order states that the US would recognize only two “immutable” sexes, male and female. This promoted the State Deparmtnet ot issue passports to transgender people that don’t accurately reflect their gender identity.

“Today, documentation is extremely important,” Jenner explained. “Every time you turn around, you gotta show ID, ID, ID. o somebody in my position, who has transitioned, I worked very, very hard.”

She further shared, “I worked with a law firm to make sure everything was changed from ‘M’ to ‘F,’ right down to my birth certificate. All my documentation was right, my passport, my global entry — I traveled around the world.”

However, after receiving her new passport in the mail, Jenner noticed that the State Department had issued her sex as “male.”

Although she attempted to correct the issue by submitting a hard copy of her birth certificate, Jenner said the State Department didn’t fix the error.

“What do I do?” Jenner asked. “This is a safety factor.”

Jenner Pens Letter to Trump About the Situation

After her struggles with the State Department, Jenner decided to turn to President Trump about the passport situation.

“I was in Mar-a-Lago two months ago, [and] wrote a little explaining all of this to him,” Jenner continued. “How it’s affecting me and a lot of other people.”

However, Jenner said she wasn’t able to get in touch with the world leader.

“The Secret Service guy said he could get it to him, put it on his desk and stuff,” she then pointed out. “I haven’t heard from him. He’s kind of busy right now. My gender marker is not big on the issue, OK? So, I get that, and I’m not blaming him whatsoever.”

Despite the situation, Jenner added, “I love the guy, and I love what he’s doing.”