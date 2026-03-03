‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Todd Meadows Dead at 25

Deadliest Catch star Todd Meadows has passed away following a mishap at sea. He was 25 years old.

In a post on , fellow Deadliest Catch star Rick Shelford announced that Meadows died last week while on board the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea.

“Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family,” Shelford wrote. “His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away. His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.”

Shelford then spoke about Meadows’ love for his children and family. “His life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him. Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express. We ask that you lift Todd’s children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him.”

The captain further stated that Medows will be forever part of the boat, the crew, and the “brotherhood.”

“Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him,” he added. “Rest easy, brother, till we meet again.”

Meadows’ grandmother commented on the post, “We thank you for honoring Todd with this heartfelt tribute. It is true, he was beloved by many, his reach was broad. He will be forever grieved & missed. Signed, his shattered grandmother.”

Sources Claim the ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Died in a Fishing-Related Incident While Filming

Sources close to the situation reportedly told TMZ that Meadows had died in a fishing-related incident during filming. However, it was unclear if the show’s production crew had filmed the incident.

The insiders further stated that, following Meadows’ death, a memo was sent to Deadliest Catch producers informing them of the tragic incident.

A spokesperson of Discovery Channel issued a statement to TMZ. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows. This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.”



