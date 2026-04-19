Former Disney Channel Star Tackles Intruder and Holds Them at Gunpoint

Former Disney Channel star Dylan Sprouse is being hailed as a hero after he tackled an intruder and held them at gunpoint during a home invasion.

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According to TMZ, Sprouse confronted the male intruder outside his and wife Barbara Palvin’s Hollywood Hills estate on Friday. The actor faced off against the man on the front lawn of the LA-area property. Palvin first noticed the intruder, describing him as “the creepy guy.”

She called 911 at approximately 12:30 a.m., reporting an attempted burglary at their home. Sprouse held the man at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Officers told The Los Angeles Times that the man had been arrested for outstanding warrants. No injuries were reported. A source close to the situation also told TMZ that the actor is OK but “obviously very shaken up.”

While other media outlets reported the situation as being a home invasion, law enforcement sources stated to TMZ that it was more of a trespassing incident than a full-blown attempted burglary. However, it was said that the couple did not want the alleged intruder to be arrested for trespassing.

Although the man entered the couple’s property, he did not enter their home.

Sprouse and Palvin have been married since 2023, after five years of dating. The former Disney Channel star has owned the Hollywood Hills property since 2021.

TMZ Obtains Video of the Arrest at Sprouse’s Residence

In its reporting, TMZ revealed it obtained a video of law enforcement arresting the intruder. Although Sprouse and Palvin were not seen in the video, viewers could see the unidentified suspect being placed under arrest.

The intruder was seen wearing a Stamptown sweatshirt that appeared to be covered in dirt. There was also a skateboard next to the resident’s gate, indicating the intruder had been riding on it before trespassing.

Sources further told the media outlet that responding officers were told Sprouse had a gun. He put the weapon back in its holster and behind the front gate of his residence following the ordeal.

TMZ added that this isn’t the first time someone has trespassed at the residence.