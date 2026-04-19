Update on Rae Sremmurd Rapper’s Paternity Scandal

Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd has reached a settlement with a woman who claimed he is the father of her three-year-old son.

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According to TMZ, Marla Naranjo filed court documents to establish Swae Lee (real name Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown) as the biological father of her now three-year-old son, Karter Naranjo. The “Swang” rapper informed a Florida judge that the dispute was resolved through a confidential agreement between the two parties. In the documents, the 32-year-old neither confirmed nor denied the allegations.

The terms of the settlement agreement remain confidential.

In her initial filing, Naranjo accused Swae Lee of being uninvolved in Karter’s life. She argued that his work-related travel made him “unable to provide a stable environment” for a child and alleged he had a “history of misconduct.” Naranjo sought primary custody and an unspecified amount in monthly child support.

Rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd performs in 2018. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

Although it is not confirmed if Swae Lee is Karter’s father, he does have two other children. He had a daughter with model Aline Martins in 2020 and a son with Victoria Kristine in 2022.

Swae Lee brought out his son dressed as Spider-Man during “Sunflower” at his Coachella Set 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ncjRg3K7ig — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 12, 2026

He shares joint custody of his daughter with Martins, but his relationship status with Kristine is unknown.

Swae Lee’s Recent Coachella Performance Led to the Rapper Comparing Himself to Michael Jackson

Paternity drama aside, the Rae Sremmurd rapper is earning a lot of love following his recent Coachella set.

“Swae Lee don’t get enough credit!!!!” fellow rapper Meek Mill wrote on X on April 11.

Lee, perhaps not the most humble artist around, shot back with “My dots are connecting for me to be the next Michael Jackson twin,” adding two fist-up emojis. “Meek the realest,” he added, tipping his hat.

My dots are connecting for me to be the next Michael Jackson twin ✊🏽✊🏽Meek the realest 🤐 https://t.co/R2dAlAxUHT — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) April 11, 2026

During the first night of Coachella, the “Krabby Step” rapper’s set was cut short just as he was preparing to perform his hit song “Black Beatles,” apparently because he had run over his allotted time. Lee later addressed the moment on social media, apologizing to fans and promising to make it up to them. “We rocking out next week ! I’m sorry yall,” he wrote.