US Army Confirms Military Parade Coinciding With President Trump’s 79th Birthday

US Army officials have confirmed a military parade will be held next month, coincidentally with President Trump’s 79th birthday.

According to ABC News, the parade will be part of the US Army’s 250th celebration. Approximately 6,600 soldiers, tanks, and infantry vehicles, helicopter flyovers, and parachuting jumps will be involved in the event.

“The Army is celebrating its 250th Birthday with multiple events leading up to June 14,” the US Army stated. “The national level celebration will include a spectacular fireworks display, a parade, and a day-long festival on the National Mall in Washington, DC. The festival will feature displays of Army equipment, military demonstrations, musical performances, and a fitness competition.”

The US Army further pointed out that given he significant milestone of the 250 years, it will explore options to make the celebration bigger than ever. “With more capability demonstrations, additional displays of equipment, and more engagement with the community.”

“Parade planning is actively underway,” the US Army noted. “And we anticipate approximately 150 vehicles, 50 aircrafts, and 6,600 soldiers to highly the Army’s 250 years of service to the nation.”

However, officials also said the parade had been a “possible add-on” but cautioned that decisions had not been made.

Many Speculate that President Trump Is Using the 250th Army Celebration to Have a Grand Parade for His 79th Birthday

Meanwhile, many critics have speculated that President Trump is using the 250th Army anniversary to have a grand parade for his upcoming 79th birthday, which will be on June 14.

In February 2018, President Trump requested a parade to celebrate his 72nd birthday. However, the event was shelved after the estimated cost reached $90 million.

US Army officials have yet to reveal the official cost for the upcoming parade. ABC News pointed out that the event will require several federal agencies and security involvement.

The military branch then said it would have soldiers from each of its 10 divisions represented in the parade.