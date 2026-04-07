Major Update on Lil Nas X’s Criminal Case

Rapper Lil Nas X scored a big win in his felony police battery case on Monday.

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Rolling Stone reports that Judge Alan Schneider, who is presiding over the case, accepted the motion for the “Old Town Road” hitmaker to enter a mental health diversion program to resolve the case’s charges.

Schneider stated in court that the rapper “appears to be doing very well” and that the arrest was “aberrant from his normal conduct.”

The judge also stated that if the rapper stays on top of his treatment and doesn’t cause any trouble for the next two years, the case would be dismissed.

“When treated, he is much better off, and society is much better off,” Schneider stated.

Lil Nas X’s attorney, Christy O’Connor, shared in court that he had already received nearly two months of “absolutely successful” inpatient care at The Meadows in Arizona after he checked himself in voluntarily.

O’Connor also stated that the rapper’s current mental health regimen was “pretty rigorous.” The rapper has weekly visits with a psychotherapist and has psychiatry appointments every three months.

Lil Nas X was arrested in August 2025. He allegedly used “force and violence [to] inflict an injury” on three police officers. He pleaded not guilty to three counts of battery with injury of a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

The musician faced five years in prison if he was convicted.

Lil Nas X Speaks Out After the Latest Court Hearing

Just after the court hearing was finished, Lil Nas X spoke to Rolling Stone about the judge’s decision.

“I’m thankful,” he declared. “Just very thankful. It could have been much worse.”

The rapper pointed out, “[I’m] just going through the flow of life.”

Following a court appearance last month, Lil Nas X said he “can’t wait to be back to hugging” his fans.

“All I wanted to say is to my fans, I really love, and I miss you,” he shared. “And I appreciate your support so much.”

His father, Robert Stafford, also previously opened up about the incident. He told The Sunday Times that both he and the rapper “shed tears” during their jail visit.

“We all have breakdowns every now and then, but the difference is, yours get played out in the public eye,” he explained at the time. “When I went to visit, he asked me to say, ‘Tell everybody I’m sorry they saw me like that.’ Even in that moment, he was apologizing to people for something he was going through.”