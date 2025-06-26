Update In Case Of Two Teens Missing In Idaho, Mom Believes Church Brainwashed Them Against Her

The mother of two missing teens in Monteview, Idaho, believes that her children left after the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS) brainwashed them, according to ABC4. During the ongoing investigation, there has been an update that has narrowed down their search.

Videos by Suggest

Mother Elizabeth Roundy reported 13-year-old Allen Larand Fischer and 15-year-old Rachelle Leray Fischer missing on Sunday. Jefferson County police believe the two teens are heading to Trenton, Utah. They previously lived there, and this disappearance is likely due to an alleged “prophecy.” The mother left the FLDS church over five years ago with her children.

Mother Believes FLDS Church Brainwashed And Abducted Two Missing Teens

Roundy told the outlet how she thought it happened. “Somebody stopped by and took them,” she said. The mother has reason to believe their older siblings took them back to Utah. This is because her older children are still a part of the church. The two teens were also last seen wearing traditional FLDS clothing.

In the most recent update in this case, detectives don’t have evidence that the vehicle Roundy believed took her children was involved in the abduction. Still, police narrowed down a time frame to when the teens went missing. It was around the hours of 6 to 8 PM on Sunday when the children disappeared.

One of these children, 18-year-old Elintra Dee Fischer, was reported missing on January 1, 2023. Since then, Roundy has yet to find her, and she now believes Elintra took the children. “They [were] willing to go because they think that it’s their salvation,” said Roundy.

This abduction allegedly happened to fulfill a prophecy that the President of the church, Warren Jeffs, gave. The mother claimed that Jeffs received this revelation in August 2022. It mentioned that the FLDS followers will “prepare themselves and their children to either be translated or Celestial[y] resurrected.”

Roundy’s issues with the church have been ongoing for years. She claimed that the Church leaders in 2014 helped separate her from her children. This was allegedly part of her “repentance” after a miscarriage. Roundy reportedly was away from her children for over five years until she was able to be with them again.

“I was worried sick about my children the whole time I was gone,” said Roundy. “I didn’t know whether they were being taken care of or loved.” The mother also believes the FLDS church brainwashed her children to think she was a “bad person.”